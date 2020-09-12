ST. PAUL — Opening the season against its long-time Suburban East Conference rival, the Stillwater boys cross country team out-kicked Mounds View for a comfortable 19-43 victory in a triangular meet on Friday, Sept. 4 at Como Park. Cretin-Derham Hall finished a distant third with 82 points.
Ethan Vargas, who was the top finisher in Stillwater’s 5-kilometer twilight meet a week earlier, also set the pace in the 3,200-meter contest with a winning time of 10:03.1. The senior held off Mounds View’s Elliott McArthur (10:04.0) by less than a second.
The Ponies claimed five of the top six spots, with Jonathan Roux (10:20) and Aiden Kilibarda (10:28) placing third and fourth. Adrik Kraftson followed in fifth with a time of 10:35 and Will DeGonda completed the scoring in sixth place with a time of 10:42.
Less than 40 seconds separated Stillwater’s top seven finishers as Mason Vagle (10:45) and Jackson Wertish (10:59) also ran well in finishing eighth and ninth.
Junior Ryan Potter didn’t factor into the scoring, but also finished 10th for the Ponies in a time of 10:59. Stillwater placed eight runners in the top 10 overall.
It was an encouraging performance for the Ponies, who missed out on the state meet a year ago for the first time in more than a decade.
Stillwater did send four runners to state as individuals and three of those were in the lineup at Como Park. Vargas placed 10th at state last year while Kilibarda and Kraftson placed 68th and 78th.
Mounds View, meanwhile, graduated its top three runners and five of the seven members from a team that won the Class AA state championship a year ago.
Stillwater is scheduled to compete at Woodbury on Friday, Sept. 11 and then host Roseville and Mounds View at Lake Elmo Park Reserve on Friday, Sept. 18.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 19; 2. Mounds View 43; 3. Cretin-Derham Hall 82.
Top 5, Stillwater finishers
1. Ethan Vargas (St) 10:03; 2. Elliott McArthur (MV) 10:04; 3. Jonathan Roux (St) 10:20; 4. Aiden Kilibarda (St) 10:28; 5. Adrik Kraftson (St) 10:35; 6. Will DeGonda (St) 10:42; 8. Mason Vagle (St) 10:45; 9. Jackson Wertish (St) 10:59.
