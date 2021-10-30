ST. PAUL — The first-ever Section 4AAA boys cross country meet produced a familiar champion from recent history in the two-class system.
After prevailing in 9 of the previous 11 Section 4AA races, the Stillwater boys cross country team continued its run of success with another section crown on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Highland Nine Hole Golf Course.
“It was just a joyful day for the team,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “It’s certainly not the Section 4AA I remember, but it’s still the section meet.”
It’s now the team’s smallest race of the season, but a necessary step for a program that will be making its 31st trip to the state meet since 1975.
Stillwater placed four runners among the top seven to outdistance runner-up White Bear Lake 33-46. Woodbury followed in third place in eight-team field with 70 points.
“I thought we ran great,” Christensen said. “I definitely think it was an ‘A’ performance.”
The top two teams and each of the top six individuals not on a qualifying team earned a spot in the inaugural Class AAA state meet, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The boys race will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the girls Class AAA race at 10:30 a.m.
Jonathan Roux set the pace for Stillwater with a second-place finish in a time of 15:34, which was just five seconds behind individual medalist Ernest Mattson (15:29) of White Bear Lake.
“I thought Jon Roux ran really well against one of the best runners in the state,” Christensen said. “They went at it toe-to-toe.”
Adrik Kraftson finished fourth for the Ponies in 16:18 while Ryan Potter (16:36) and Mason Vagle (16:36) placed sixth and seventh.
“Adrik ran a lot better than he did at conference,” Christensen said.“Your cross country team is only as good as your No. 3 runner and if you’ve got a killer No. 3 you’ve got a good team. We not only had a solid No. 3, but No. 4 was right there with him.”
Sophomore Ethan Foote completed the scoring in 14th place with a time of 16:48.
Alex Hulteen (16:54) and Mason Foster (17:25) placed 15th and 18th for Stillwater.
“He’s made a huge amount of progress this year and keeps dropping,” Christensen said of Foote. “Alex Hulteen has experience as a Nordic skier, but this is really his first time in a position that we really needed him, and Mason Foster is really coming along — many minutes faster than he was at this time last year.
“I was happy with each guy. We had five career bests. The two Masons didn’t have career bests, but they were close, so we seem to be getting things kind of lined up the way we want to get them lined up.”
It was the fourth victory in eight races for the 11th-ranked Ponies this season. Stillwater also finished ahead of 12th-ranked White Bear Lake in the Suburban East Conference Meet on Oct. 19.
“I thought we’d win the meet,” Christensen said. “I took the casual approach that we were going to win and trying to get a loose type of atmosphere around the team and that seems to be the right way to go.”
That hasn’t always been the game plan this season.
“I really put the screws to them this fall,” Christensen said. “I’ve been displeased with a lot of things. It’s hard to run in this program. I know this team is a new team, but these guys just have a lot of history to live up to and our standards are extremely high and our performance level is high. I don’t just say good job and lay out a lot of praise just for effort, but for quality performance. It’s been a bit of a rocky road with kind of rebuilding this squad, not only after COVID, but after losing the quality guys we lost last year.”
Now in his 41st season at Stillwater, this was Christensen’s 57th section championship overall. He has coached teams to 30 section titles in cross country and 27 in track and field.
“It was clearly our best meet of the season and coming at a really good time,” Christensen said. “We’re not going into the state meet with a top-five average, but I think we’re going into the state meet definitely on a roll. We’ll see how it works out for us.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 33; 2. White Bear Lake 46; 3. Woodbury 70; 4. St. Paul Central 114; 5. Tartan 150; 6. North St. Paul 176; 7. St. Paul Harding 229; Cretin-Derham Hall, inc.
Top 5, individual state qualifiers
1. Ernest Mattson (WBL) 15:29; 2. Jonathan Roux (St) 15:34; 3. Luke Williams (WBL) 16:07; 4. Adrik Kraftson (St) 16:18; 5. Nicholas Holton (Tar) 16:31; 8. Dylan Longworth (Wo) 16:37; 10. Samuel Robertson (SPC) 16:40; 11. Logan Munson (Wo) 16:46; 12. Colton Christenson (Wo) 16:47; 13. Max Key (Wo) 16:47.
Stillwater results
2. Jonathan Roux 15:34; 4. Adrik Kraftson 16:18; 6. Ryan Potter 16:36; 7. Mason Vagle 16:36; 14. Ethan Foote 16:48; 15. Alex Hulteen 16:54; 18. Mason Foster 17:25.
