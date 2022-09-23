ROCHESTER — Running against two of the top teams in the state, the Stillwater boys cross country team is seeing progress despite finishing as the runner-up each time.

The Ponies, ranked eighth in the Class AAA state coaches poll, scored 56 points to finish second behind third-ranked Rosemount in the Rochester Mayo Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Eastwood Golf Course. Owatonna was a distant third with 154 points, just ahead of Onalaska (164), which is the reigning large-school state champion in Wisconsin.

