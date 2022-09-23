ROCHESTER — Running against two of the top teams in the state, the Stillwater boys cross country team is seeing progress despite finishing as the runner-up each time.
The Ponies, ranked eighth in the Class AAA state coaches poll, scored 56 points to finish second behind third-ranked Rosemount in the Rochester Mayo Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Eastwood Golf Course. Owatonna was a distant third with 154 points, just ahead of Onalaska (164), which is the reigning large-school state champion in Wisconsin.
Stillwater also placed second behind top-ranked Lakeville North a week earlier in Faribault.
“It looked a lot like Faribault,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said.
Stillwater’s Ryan Kilibarda slipped ahead of three Rosemount runners while placing second in a time of 15:30.92, but the Irish were too strong with all five scorers finishing among the top eight.
Manny Putz of Onalaska was the top finisher with a time of 14:56.26.
“Ryan had a great day,” Christensen said. “He moved ahead of all (Rosemount’s) guys, but the pack is where all the points are and they were about 30 seconds ahead of our guys. Ryan ran great and everybody had a good day. I was really happy with the day we had. With five in the top 15 in a 20-team meet, you’re not allowed to be unhappy about that.”
Dylan Riniker led a parade of Ponies across the finish line, finishing 12th in a time of 16:03.85. Ethan Foote (16:12.80), Will DeGonda (16:14.42) and Mason Foster (16:14.56) placed 13th through 15th to complete the scoring for Stillwater.
“I thought Dylan Riniker ran exceptionally well,” Christensen said. “He made a move out of the pack a little earlier this meet and was able to get about 10 seconds in front of the rest of our guys.”
Andrew Walsh (16:41.73) and Max Gerald (17:14.04) finished 23rd and 47th for the Ponies.
“We’re solid at No. 1 and Nos. 4 and 5 are really solid, we just have to get a No. 2 to move up somewhere between the main pack and Ryan and we’ll be in business,” Christensen said.
• Roseville swept the top three spots and outdistanced Stillwater 19-61 to win the JV race. Cam Eiselt finished fifth in a time of 17:38.68 to pace the Ponies, who also received a ninth-place finish from Evan Goddard (17:49.77) and 11th-place showing from Gilbert Siedschlag (18:02.63).
Team standings
1. Rosemount 27; 2. Stillwater 56; 3. Owatonna 154; 4. Onalaska 164; 5. Rochester Mayo 165; 6. Winona 183; 7. Albert Lea 230; 8. Luverne 247; 9. Eastview 250; 10. Winona Cotter 252; 11. Rochester John Marshall 266; 12. Stewartville 270; 13. Austin 322; 14. Red Wing 364; 15. Rochester Lourdes 408; 16. Rochester Century 435; 17. Kasson-Mantorville 461; 18. St. Charles 491; 19. Chatfield 512; 20. Schaeffer Academy 532; 21. Zumbrota-Mazeppa 570.
Top 5
1. Manny Putz (Ona) 14:56.26; 2. Ryan Kilibarda (St) 15:30.92; 3. George Edgar (Ros) 15:36.88; 4. Ryan Mulrooney (Ros) 15:37.78; 5. Andrew Schultz (Ros) 15:40.15.
Stillwater results
2. Ryan Kilibarda 15:30.92; 12. Dylan Riniker 16:03.85; 13. Ethan Foote 16:12.80; 14. Will DeGonda 16:14.42; 15. Mason Foster 16:14.56; 23. Andrew Walsh 16:41.73; 47. Max Gerald 17:14.04.
