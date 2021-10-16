ALEXANDRIA — On the heels of its third victory of the season earlier in the week at Chaska, the 10th-ranked Stillwater boys cross country team placed sixth out of 27 teams in the Alexandria Lions Meet of Champions on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Arrowwood Resort.
Led by ninth-ranked Mounds View with a winning score of 91, four of the top six finishers are from the Suburban East Conference. Seventh-ranked Roseville held off third-ranked Edina 125-132 for second place while St. Paul Highland Park (133), which is ranked No. 1 in Class AA, and White Bear Lake (169) followed in fourth and fifth. Stillwater was next with 180 points.
It was the third straight victory for Mounds View in this race since Stillwater claimed top honors in 2017.
Senior Jonathan Roux led the Ponies in 11th-place with a time of 16:49 while seniors Mason Vagle (17:12) and Ryan Potter (17:14) finished just two seconds apart in 27th and 30th place. Sophomore Ethan Foote placed 44th with a time of 17:40 and junior Ryan Kilibarda (18:04) completed the scoring in 68th place.
“We had a lot of what we’ve already had with kids running similar times to what they’ve done in prior meets,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “Some of our top seven are running basically what they were running in Marshfield six weeks ago.”
Seniors Alex Hulteen (18:07) and Max Vagle (18:16) finished 71st and 83rd for Stillwater, which competed without one of its top runners Adrik Kraftson.
“There might have been a little bit of wind out of our balloon because Adrik wasn’t there,” Christensen said. “Other years we had the depth to minimize it, but this was a 50-point swing and that’s hard to make up in a meet like this. We didn’t run as well as we did at Chaska, that’s for sure.”
The veteran coach is still waiting for the performances to more closely match the team’s potential.
“It was a fun trip and we enjoyed it,” Christensen said. “I’m trying to separate personality from performance and I really enjoy coaching this team. It’s a fun team to coach, but we’re just not getting any better as a team and that’s concerning. It’s certainly not something I’m familiar with and very much different than last year.”
• Stillwater finished fifth in the JV race with 133 points. Mason Foster paced the Ponies with a seventh-place finish in a time of 18:02.
The Ponies put seven runners in the top 21 to win the 3,200-meter middle school race with 46 points. Andrew Walsh (11:18) and Dylan Riniker (11:22) placed fourth and fifth to lead Stillwater, which finished nine points ahead of runner-up Mounds View (55).
Team standings
1. Mounds View 91; 2. Roseville 125; 3. Edina 132; 4. St. Paul Highland Park 133; 5. White Bear Lake 169; 6. Stillwater 180; 7. Buffalo 208; 8. St. Thomas Academy 285; 9. Farmington 314; 10. Willmar 350; 11. Staples-Motley 350; 12. Chaska 358; 13. Marshall 383; 14. Sartell-St. Stephen 389; 15. Sioux Falls Washington 394; 16. Chanhasssen 406; 17. Pequot Lakes 461; 18. Alexandria 467; 19. Albany 502; 20. East Grand Forks 521; 21. Rocori 527; 22. Becker 548; 23. Windom 560; 24. Little Falls 647; 25. Thief River Falls 677; 26. New London-Spicer 706; 27. Detroit Lakes 722.
Top 5
1. Elliott McArthur (MV) 15:59; 2. Ernest Mattson (WBL) 16:01; 3. James Olson (Ros) 16:06; 3. Nolan Sutter (Chas) 16:07; 5. William Skelly (MV) 16:14.
Stillwater results
11. Jonathan Roux 16:49; 27. Mason Vagle 17:12; 30. Ryan Potter 17:14; 44. Ethan Foote 17:40; 68. Ryan Kilibarda 18:04; 71. Alex Hulteen 18:07; 83. Max Vagle 18:16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.