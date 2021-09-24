ROCHESTER — After recording victories in its first two races of the season, the Stillwater boys cross country team finished third in the 24-team Rochester Mayo Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 16 at Eastwood Golf Course.
Rosemount, which is ranked No. 2 in the Class AAA state coaches poll, outscored Onalaska 40-53 for the victory while the Ponies followed with 70 points. Owatonna was a distant fourth with 132 points.
“Like anything, it’s a work in progress,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “Rosemount is good, possible state champion good, but our race just never came together.”
Onalaska, which is ranked 10th among Wisconsin’s largest schools, placed three runners in the top five but the Irish outscored the Hilltoppers by 22 points in the fourth and fifth spots to claim the team title.
Adrik Kraftson led the Ponies in third place with a time of 16:32, trailing only Onalaska’s Manny Putz (16:28) and Will Harder (16:29) of Rosemount.
Jonathan Roux placed seventh for Stillwater in a time of 16:45, followed by Ryan Kilibarda (17:09) in 12th place. Ryan Potter (17:28) and Ethan Foote (17:50) completed the scoring for the Ponies in 21st and 27th place.
“Our top two did fine, I thought Adrik and Jon had outstanding races, but our packs never formed,” Christensen said. “The other five just never found each other in the race and packed up — that’s Cross Country 101. If you look at Rosemount’s scoring, they just had guys just bang, bang, bang. They beat us fair and square.”
It was a stronger field that the seventh-ranked Ponies experienced in victories at Marshfield and Faribault to open the season.
“It’s a long season and we’ve had some encouraging workouts this week,” Christensen said. “We beat 20 other teams or whatever it was. We can handle losing, but losing is not the issue here. It’s just the process by which we lost. In a ball sport, this would be a three-interception or two-fumble game. We just can’t be successful without forming packs and it’s kind of the lifeline of cross country to do that. You see a lot of teams that don’t do it, but they’re not good teams.”
Mason Vagle (18:03) and Alex Gardner (20:23) filled out Stillwater’s lineup in 34th and 109th place.
• Rosemount placed six runners among the top eight to outscore the Ponies 17-69 in the JV race on Thursday. Owatonna followed in third with 83 points.
Alex Hulteen placed fifth in a time of 18:26 to lead the Ponies while Max Vagle (18:46) followed in ninth place.
Team standings
1. Rosemount 40; 2. Onalaska 53; 3. Stillwater 70; 4. Owatonna 132; 5. Eastview 154; 6. Rochester Century 235; 7. Rochester Lourdes 242; 8. Rochester Mayo 252; 9. Rochester John Marshall 309; 10. Luverne 314; 11. Albert Lea 329; 12. Red Wing 331; 13. Stewartville 334; 14. Winona 338; 15. Austin 348; 16. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 488; 17. St. Charles 490; 18. Chatfield 499; 19. Winona Cotter 508; 20. Kasson-Mantorville 508; 21. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 556; 22. La Crescent-Hokah 577; 23. Schaeffer Academy 588; 24. Byron 614.
Top 5
1. Manny Putz (Ona) 16:28; 2. Will Harder (Ros) 16:29; 3. Adrik Kraftson (St) 16:32; 4. Tyler Lee (Ona) 16:38; 5. Ron Walters (Ona) 16:41.
Stillwater results
3. Adrik Kraftson 16:32; 7. Jonathan Roux 16:45; 12. Ryan Kilibarda 17:09; 21. Ryan Potter 17:28; 27. Ethan Foote 17:50; 34. Mason Vagle 18:03; 109. Alex Gardner 20:23.
