10-28 spo-bcc champs col.jpg

Members of the Section 4AAA champion Stillwater boys cross country team include, front row, from left, Dylan Riniker, Evan Goddard and Will DeGonda. Second row, Logan Liveringhouse, Ryan Kilibarda, Mason Foster, Andrew Walsh and Ethan Foote. Max Gerald is missing from the photo. (Photo by Brad Dixon)

ST. PAUL — There were no major surprises and that was a good thing for the fifth-ranked Stillwater boys cross country team, which cruised to the Section 4AAA championship on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the St. Paul Highland Park Nine-Hole Golf Course.

The Ponies scored 21 points to easily outdistance second-place Woodbury (60) and third-place White Bear Lake in the seven-team field. It marks the 11th section championship in the past 13 seasons for Stillwater, which will be competing at state for the 32nd time since 1976. As the runner-up, the Royals earned that program’s first trip to state since placing 16th at state in its only previous appearance in 2000.

Tags

Load comments