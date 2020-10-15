ST. PAUL — Bolstered by three finishers in the top five, it was smooth sailing for the Stillwater boys cross country team in the Section 4AA Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Highland Park 9-Hole Golf Course.
It was the ninth section championship in the past 11 years for the fourth-ranked Ponies, who posted a winning score of 31 points to easily surpass runner-up White Bear Lake (66) and third-place Roseville (82).
This section championship is also the 55th overall for Ponies coach Scott Christensen, with 29 of those coming in cross country and 26 in track and field.
It was also a return to the top of the section field after Stillwater placed third a year ago to miss out on the state meet as a team for the first time in more than a decade. Of course this year’s state meet is not being this year by the MSHSL due to concerns with COVID-19.
“I thought we did great,” Christensen said. “Thirty-one is not very many points and one of our lowest totals ever for a section meet.”
Senior Ethan Vargas, who finished eighth in the section meet before placing 10th at state, crossed the finish line in 16:08.7 to the individual section title. He held off Roseville’s Joe Lee (16:12.0) for the top spot.
It was similar to their battle in the Suburban East Conference Meet a week earlier, which Vargas won by about a second.
“It was exactly a re-run of the conference except that Ethan didn’t let him get 10 to 15 yards ahead,” Christensen said. “Our plan was to just shrink the race up. He’s such a good 800-meter runner that when the race gets down to 400 meters and Ethan can run 50 seconds you know who’s going to win.
“They were stride for stride but as the finish line gets closer and once it gets down to the last minute, he’s probably the best runner in the state over the last minute. He’s a lot better than he was last year. He’s just better and he’s a happy runner.”
He also had plenty of company with this teammates running up front.
Aiden Kilibarda finished third overall in a time of 16:32, followed by Jonathan Roux in fifth place with a time of 16:38. Adrik Kraftson placed ninth in 16:52 and Will DeGonda completed the scoring for the Ponies in 13th place with a time of 17:03.
“This team is just so easy to coach,” Christensen said. “They get themselves up for the big meets — and we certainly haven’t had any nail-biters this year, of course we’ve only had four meets. I’d be anxious to see what would have happened if we got in a closer meet, but I thought they all ran great.”
Jack Hesse-Withbroe (17:15) and Mason Vagle (17:15) finished 20th and 21st, well ahead of the fifth scorers for both White Bear Lake and Roseville.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 31; 2. White Bear Lake 66; 3. Roseville 82; 4. St. Paul Central 100; 5. St. Paul Highland Park 128; 6. St. Paul Como Park 150; 7. Woodbury 191; 8. Tartan 235; 9. Mahtomedi 249; 10. North St. Paul 313; 11. St. Paul Humboldt 342; 12. St. Paul Washington 376; 13. St. Paul Johnson 379; Cretin-Derham Hall and St. Paul Harding, inc.
Top 5
1. Ethan Vargas (St) 16:08.7; 2. Joe Lee (Ros) 16:12.0; 3. Aiden Kilibarda (St) 16:32.0; 4. Trevor Locke (WBL) 16:34.6; 5. Jonathan Roux (St) 16:38.5.
Stillwater results
1. Ethan Vargas 16:08; 3. Aiden Kilibarda 16:32; 5. Jonathan Roux 16:38; 9. Adrik Kraftson 16:52; 13. Will DeGonda 17:03; 20. Jack Hesse-Withbroe 17:15; 21. Mason Vagle 17:15.
