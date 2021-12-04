Senior Jonathan Roux was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys cross country team at its postseason awards banquet on Thursday, Nov. 18 at The Grand Ballroom in downtown Stillwater.
Roux was the team’s top runner much of the season, finishing as the Section 4AAA runner-up to help lead the Ponies to their 10th section title in the past 12 years. It was one of four victories this year for Stillwater, which also won at Marshfield, Faribault and Chaska.
Roux, who finished 28th overall at state to narrowly miss earning all-state honors, was joined by fellow senior Mason Vagle in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors. Stillwater finished third behind Mounds View and Roseville in the conference meet.
Senior Adrik Kraftson, who won individual titles at Marshfield and Faribault this season, and sophomore Ethan Foote earned honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Roux was also presented the Ben Blankenship Award for best senior while Mason Foster was honored with the Wayde Hall Award as the top junior.
Foote, who was the only non-senior among Stillwater’s top six finishers at state, took home the Luke Watson Award as the best sophomore. Andrew Walsh received the Jon Francis Award as the team’s top freshman.
The section championship was the 57th overall in cross country and track and field for Scott Christensen, who was named the Section 4AAA Head Coach of the Year.
Stillwater also received a Gold Academic Award from the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association.
Captains for next year’s team will be named in the spring.
Boys cross country
All-Conference: Jonathan Roux and Mason Vagle; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Adrik Kraftson and Ethan Foote; State qualifying team members: Ethan Foote, Mason Foster, Alex Hulteen, Ryan Kilibarda, Adrik Kraftson, Ryan Potter, Jonathan Roux, Mason Vagle and Max Vagle; Section 4AAA Head Coach of the Year: Scott Christensen; Jon Francis Award (Best Freshman): Andrew Walsh; Luke Watson Award (Best Sophomore): Ethan Foote; Wayde Hall Award (Best Junior): Mason Foster; Ben Blankenship Award (Best Senior): Jonathan Roux; Most Valuable Athlete: Jonathan Roux; Captains elect: To be announced.
