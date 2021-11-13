NORTHFIELD — There were no real surprises for the Stillwater boys cross country team, which placed seventh in the Class AAA boys cross country state meet on Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College.
The 11th-ranked Ponies totaled 182 points, which was just 12 points behind fifth-place Rosemount (170) and sixth-place Lakeville North (172), which were ranked sixth and fifth in the final state rankings.
“That’s where I thought we’d be,” Stillwater coach Scott Christensen said. “I’ve been saying all fall we were going to be between 6th and 10th and score 180 points. I wasn’t jumping for joy, but I wasn’t devastated, either. The kids ran to about what I thought we had.”
Wayzata scored 96 points while claiming the program’s eighth state championship since 2007. This marked the first year for three classes in cross country since the field was expanded from one to two classes in 1975. The Trojans outscored runner-up Minneapolis Southwest (118) and third-place Mounds View (125) while Minnetonka (135) followed in fourth.
It was a tremendous showing of pack running for Wayzata with less than 18 seconds separating its first and fifth runners.
“Wayzata is the first state champion without an all-state runner, nobody in the top 25,” Christensen said. “They just had a great plan. They had the right team for the right moment.”
The Ponies have placed among the top five in 16 of their 23 state appearances since 1995. The primary drawback for Stillwater in placing seventh vs. a top-five is that it keeps the team out of the championship race at the Nike Cross Regionals Heartland on Nov. 14.
“They all ran pretty good, but it’s super important to be in the top five,” Christensen said. “Seventh place doesn’t get you in the championship race next week at Nike.”
Senior Jonathan Roux was the top finisher for the Ponies in 28th place overall with a time of 16:16.14. He finished 15th for purposes of team scoring.
Adrik Kraftson was mext for Stillwater in 51st place overall (31st for team scoring) in a time of 16:39.90 and Ryan Potter followed in 65th place (41st) with a time of 16:48.17.
“He was solid all year,” Christensen said of Kraftson. “He’s one of the guys that you just write it down, he’s going to run 16:30.
“Ryan Potter had a good race. He’s been up and down, but he’s had a real good last month and this was a good race for him.”
Sophomore Ethan Foote, who was the only non-senior among Stillwater’s top six, finished 71st (46th) in 16:51.35 while Mason Vagle completed the scoring in 75th (49th) with a time of 16:52.72.
“Ethan Foote had a solid race,” Christensen said.
The bottom of Stillwater’s lineup was solid in comparison to the top several in the team standings. Senior Alex Hulteen placing 104th (64th) in 17:12.94 and junior Mason Foster finishing 129th (85th) in a time of 17:32.15.
“Our fifth was the third fifth in, our sixth was third (sixth) in and our seventh was the fourth seventh in,” Christensen said. “We covered those spots pretty well.”
The Ponies produced several personal bests while winning the Section 4AAA title on Oct. 27 and none of those times were exceeded in the much larger field and slower course at state.
“It wasn’t a particularly fast course for anybody,” Christensen said. “It had been fast the week before at Highland and the guys got a lot of PRs there. We did look at the times, but time is about the least important thing at the state meet. They don’t give you anything for your time, they give you things for your place, and that’s what we concentrated on.
“We were a few seconds to many seconds away from our PRs.”
Stillwater graduated two of the top runners in the state with Ethan Vargas and Aiden Kilibarda and a few additional pieces from a team that placed second in last year’s pseudo-state meet. Kraftson is the only member of this team to run previously in the state meet at St. Olaf.
“We lost three of the top four from last year,” Christensen said. “Usually I have the means to recover from that. I’m not disappointed. I thought we would score 180 points and finish between 6th and 10th and that’s exactly what we did. That’s just what we are.
The coach has enjoyed working with the team that has maintained a positive attitude while navigating the pandemic and the challenges of an atypical few seasons.
“We’ve been through a lot since this all started and they have endured it all,” Christensen said. “It’s a lonely sport anyway and we were able to hold it together. I know they’re really bummed out about not being in the championship race (at Nike Regionals), but they tried as hard as they could. It’s not from a lack of effort, that’s for sure.”
“They tried hard,” Christensen said. “They absolutely tried as hard as they can. This group and these five seniors, I knew they were committed and it was going to be a good group, so I loved coaching them.”
Team standings
1. Wayzata 96; 2. Minneapolis Southwest 118; 3. Mounds View 125; 4. Minnetonka 135; 5. Rosemount 170; 6. Lakeville North 172; 7. Stillwater 182; 8. Roseville 203; 9. Buffalo 205; 10. White Bear Lake 249; 11. Edina 258; 12. Lakeville South 294; 13. Bloomington Jefferson 318; 14. Centennial 330; 15. Brainerd 341; 16. Anoka 348.
Top 5
1. Nick Gilles (Min) 15:22.81; 2. Noah Breker (RA) 15:25.13; 3. Daniel Vanacker (FL) 15:30.71; 4. Gabe Birkmeier (And) 15:34.97; 5. Ernest Mattson (WBL) 15:36.27.
Stillwater results
Overall (team scoring)
28. (15) Jonathan Roux 16:16.14; 51. (31) Adrik Kraftson 16:39.90; 65. (41) Ryan Potter 16:48.17; 71. (46) Ethan Foote 16:51.35; 75. (49) Mason Vagle 16:52.72; 104. (64) Alex Hulteen 17:12.94; 129. (85) Mason Foster 17:32.15.
