MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The Stillwater boys cross country team kicked off its season on the right foot, winning the Marshfield Columbus Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Wildwood Park.
It was the fourth straight victory in this race for the Ponies, who were ranked ninth in the Class AAA preseason state coaches poll. Prior to starting their current winning streak at this event in 2019, the Ponies had not won in Marshfield since 2011.
Stillwater produced five of the top six finishers in the entire field, posting a perfect score of 15 in the large-school division and 19 points in the overall standings — well ahead of runner up Whitefish Bay (72) and third-place Hudson (83).
Hudson was ranked 8th and Whitefish Bay 11th in the Division I rankings for Wisconsin.
Senior Ryan Kilibarda set the pace for the Ponies with a winning time of 16:42, which was 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Isaac Scheer (16:52) of Marshfield Columbus.
Just 24 seconds separated Stillwater’s top five runners as Will DeGonda (17:00), Ethan Foote (17:02), Dylan Riniker (17:04) and Mason Foster (17:06) followed in third through sixth place.
Andrew Walsh was next for the Ponies in 13th place with a time of 17:52, followed by Brady Bushlack (18:12) and Max Gerald (18:27) in 21st and 26th place.
• The Ponies also prevailed in the JV race, outdistancing Whitefish Bay 23-34 in the overall standings.
Stillwater placed five runners among the top eight, led by Logan Liveringhouse with a winning time of 18:46.
Evan Goddard (18:53) and Gilbert Siedschlag (19:04) followed in third and fourth while Cal Heinz (19:38) and George Nelson (19:39) completed the scoring in the seventh and eighth spots.
• Stillwater is scheduled to compete in the Faribault Invitational on Friday, Sept. 9, a field that is scheduled to include No. 1-ranked Lakeville North.
Overall team standings
1. Stillwater 19; 2. Whitefish Bay 72; 3. Hudson 83; 4. Chippewa Falls McDonell 128; 5. La Crosse Logan 151; 6. Marshfield Columbus 159; 7. Chequamegon/Park Falls 171; 8. Augusta 210; 9. Edgar 240; 10. Neillsville 260.
Large school team standings
1. Stillwater 15; 2. Whitefish Bay 58; 3. Hudson 68; 4. La Crosse Logan 96; Marshfield, inc.
Top 5
1. Ryan Kilibarda 16:42.0; 2. Isaac Scheer (MC) 16:51.3; 3. Will DeGonda 17:00.9; 4. Ethan Foote 17:02.3; 5. Dylan Riniker 17:04.2.
Stillwater results
1. Ryan Kilibarda 16:42.0; 3. Will DeGonda 17:00.9; 4. Ethan Foote 17:02.3; 5. Dylan Riniker 17:04.2; 6. Mason Foster 17:06.2; 13. Andrew Walsh 17:52.5; 21. Brady Bushlack 18:12.3; 26. Max Gerald 18:27.8.
