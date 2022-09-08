MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The Stillwater boys cross country team kicked off its season on the right foot, winning the Marshfield Columbus Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Wildwood Park.

It was the fourth straight victory in this race for the Ponies, who were ranked ninth in the Class AAA preseason state coaches poll. Prior to starting their current winning streak at this event in 2019, the Ponies had not won in Marshfield since 2011.

