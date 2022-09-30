LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Stillwater boys cross country team remains undefeated in Wisconsin after prevailing in the Dick Mitchell Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Maple Grove Golf Course.
The Ponies, who are ranked eighth among Minnesota Class AAA teams, scored 24 points to outdistance Eau Claire Memorial (60) and third-place West Salem (98) in the 15-team meet.
Memorial is ranked eighth in the Wisconsin large-school division and West Salem is ranked sixth in Division 2.
“I was pretty happy with it,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “Eau Claire Memorial is about where we are in Wisconsin, so we raced them pretty tough.”
Stillwater also won the Marshfield Columbus Invitational in Wisconsin to open the season before placing second at the Faribault and Rochester races.
This was Stillwater’s first time racing at this meet, which replaces the Milaca Mega Meet on the schedule after that event shut down after 50 years.
“It was a nice meet and a good trip,” Christensen said. “I enjoyed it. It was pouring in Milaca, so it was a good year not to have it.”
The Ponies placed five runners among the top seven, led by runner-up Ryan Kilibarda in a time of 16:22. Kilibarda finished just four seconds behind individual champion Dylan Powell (16:18) of Brookwood.
Ethan Foote was next for the Ponies in fourth place with a time of 16:31, followed by Dylan Riniker (16:35), Will DeGonda (16:44) and Mason Foster (16:50) in fifth through seventh place.
“It was definitely Will DeGonda’s best cross country race, and Foote’s, too,” Christensen said.
Andrew Walsh (17:17) and Max Gerald (17:52) followed 14th and 28th to complete the card for Stillwater.
“Andrew had a nice race,” Christensen said. “He’s kind of getting lost in the shuffle, but we’re going to need seven and he’s sixth so he has to come along like the rest of them.”
The only teams to defeat the Ponies this season are top-ranked Lakeville North and third-ranked Rosemount, but they will see more ranked teams while competing in Chaska on Oct. 4 and Alexandria on Oct. 8.
“We have a good team and they work their (butts) off,” Christensen said. “We have to figure out a way to beat some of the teams ahead of us who were also ahead of us last year. That’s where we’re sitting.”
• Stillwater also cruised to the title in the JV race, scoring 19 points to easily outdistance runner-up Eastview (70) and third-place West Salem (123).
The Ponies placed all seven runners among the top 9, led by individual medalist Brady Bushlack with a winning time of 17:39.1.
George Nelson (18:18.9), Logan Liveringhouse (18:23.4), Evan Goddard (18:26.3) and Gilbert Siedschlag (18:30.7) finished third through sixth for Stillwater while Cam Eiselt (18:34.9) and Jack Richter (18:39.2) were not far behind in eighth and ninth place.
“The younger kids are coming along,” Christensen said. “We’ve cut two or three minutes off of twilight (meet) times.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 24; 2. Eau Claire Memorial 60; 3. West Salem 98; 4. Holmen 130; 5. Eastview 161; 6. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 208; 7. Brookwood 257; 8. La Crosse Central 261; 9. Arcadia 263; 10. Lake City 265; 11. Westby 293; 12. La Crosse Aquinas 300; 13. Tomah 326; 14. Viroqua 330; 15. Black River Falls 369.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.