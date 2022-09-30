LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Stillwater boys cross country team remains undefeated in Wisconsin after prevailing in the Dick Mitchell Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Maple Grove Golf Course.

The Ponies, who are ranked eighth among Minnesota Class AAA teams, scored 24 points to outdistance Eau Claire Memorial (60) and third-place West Salem (98) in the 15-team meet.

