FOREST LAKE — Stillwater boys cross country uses “The Machine” as a name to describe the program and its perennial spot among the state’s best, promoting the idea that the components change but the machine continues to run.
This year’s Ponies can add a “Little Engine That Could” narrative to describe a resurgence that few outside the program expected for a team that graduated five of seven runners from a lineup that place seventh at state.
Stillwater entered the season ranked ninth in the state coaches poll and remained in that vicinity for the next several weeks before starting a steady climb and making believers out of themselves and their coach.
The Ponies aren’t flashy, but they collected their fifth victory in seven races while holding off seventh-ranked Mounds View 43-46 in the Suburban East Conference Meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Tanners Brook Golf Course.
It was the ninth conference title in the past 13 seasons for Stillwater, but the Mustangs have won the other four and returned the bulk of a lineup that place third at state last fall.
The Ponies surprised many with a six-point victory over Mounds View at Alexandria on Oct. 8 and followed that up with another narrow victory in the smaller SEC Meet.
“We were expecting a different kind of race and they went out a lot faster,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “I think we took them by surprise in Alex because our team isn’t supposed to be that good. Nobody was giving us any shot. I think we took them by surprise the first time around, but we’ve taken a lot of teams by surprise.”
The coach expected another tight battle this time and it was, even if the race played out differently.
“I think they were ready for us. It was exactly the opposite race,” Christensen said. “With a mile to go at Alex we had a 19-point lead on them and they closed it to six. (Tuesday) with a mile to go they had a 13-point lead and we beat them by three.”
Mounds View was led by individual medalist Elliott McArthur, who covered the mostly flat 5-kilometer course in a time of 15:21. Will DeGonda (15:38) and Dylan Riniker (15:38) paced Stillwater in fourth and fifth place as the Ponies won the second, third and fourth positions. It was still tight until Mason Foster, one of three seniors in the team’s top five, completed the scoring in 16th place with a time of 16:09.
There was just a 31-second gap for Stillwater’s top five, with Ryan Kilibarda (15:46) and Ethan Foote (15:50) also delivering strong races while placing 8th and 10th.
“We knew they weren’t going to try and catch us like they did last time and they’re well coached so they went out much harder and built a bigger lead and they’d still close OK, but they didn’t and we came back on them,” Christensen said. “I wouldn’t have given our team a chance in that situation, even thought I like this team, because they’re not exactly the comeback kids.
“We didn’t have a perfect race today. They ran fast times, but times mean nothing in cross country. It’s place and how your team does. It was pretty scary before Mason finished because Mounds View was hard charging with like four guys.”
The Ponies have also won races in Marshfield, La Crosse, Chaska and Alexandria this season, with second-places finishes behind highly regarded Lakeville North and Rosemount at the Faribault and Rochester meets.
It has been rewarding because of the dramatic progress they have made during the past two seasons.
“It’s a storybook season, literally a storybook season,” Christensen said. “These guys for the most part — there’s Kilibarda and DeGonda — and the other guys were running 20 minutes, 22 minutes a year or two ago. They should make a movie out of this team, because this isn’t a bunch of guys that started as good 9th-graders or 10th-graders. They entered as five guys out of a math class. These are guys who have made phenomenal progress.”
“It’s just so uncharted. This is literally like having a bunch of fifth-graders in class and preparing them to graduate. I like having a team like that. I thought they couldn’t come back on Mounds View with a mile or half-mile to go, but they did.”
The times among the top five overall finishers in the race were slightly faster than a year ago, but Stillwater’s improvement on the same course in that time (two years in the case of DeGonda, who didn’t run a year ago) was dramatic. DeGonda (2:17), Riniker (2:43) and Kilibarda (2:01) each bettered their previous races at Tanners Brook by more than two minutes while Foote (1:15) and Foster (1:02) also ran significantly faster.
Teams are allowed to enter 10 runners in the varsity race at conference and Andrew Walsh (1:57), Max Gerald (2:37), Logan Liveringhouse (1:56), Evan Goddard (3:13) and Cam Eiselt (2:05) also made huge drops since a year ago.
“We’re not a team of 70 anymore where we can have breakthrough performances every meet so you’ve got to ride with the people who got you there and they’re doing it,” Christensen said. “Their floor is so much higher than it was even a month ago. I don’t know if we can get any higher, but it doesn’t matter because they’ve already done exponentially better than anyone had give us credit for.”
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Section 4AAA Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Highland National Golf Course in St. Paul. The state meet will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
“I don’t want the season to end,” Christensen said. “This is a training sport where we have a 160 days and 150 of those days are practice. They’ll do anything for the team and their teammates. I don’t want it to end.”
• Mounds View held off the Ponies 36-47 for the title in the JV race while White Bear Lake followed in third with 60 points.
George Nelson paced the Ponies in third place with a time of 17:27 while Jack Richter (17:44) and Gilbert Siedschlag (17:47) followed in seventh and ninth. Cohen Smith (17:53) and Carson Fellows (17:56) completed the scoring in 13th and 15th place.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 43; 2. Mounds View 46; 3. Roseville 95; 4. White Bear Lake 99; 5. Woodbury 132; 6. East Ridge 138; 7. Forest Lake 220; 8. Park 235; 9. Irondale 238; Cretin-Derham Hall, inc.
Top 5
1. Elliott McArthur (MV) 15:21; 2. Magnus Olmanson (Ros) 15:25; 3. Luke Williams (WBL) 15:29; 4. Will DeGonda (St) 15:38; 5. Ryan Kilibarda (St) 15:38.
Stillwater results
4. Will DeGonda 15:38; 5. Dylan Rinker 15:38; 8. Ryan Kilibarda 15:46; 10. Ethan Foote 15:50; 16. Mason Foster 16:09; 21. Andrew Walsh 16:22; 28. Max Gerald 16:42; 44. Logan Liveringhouse 17:25; 46. Evan Goddard 17:30; 47. Cam Eiselt 17:30.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.