FOREST LAKE — Stillwater boys cross country uses “The Machine” as a name to describe the program and its perennial spot among the state’s best, promoting the idea that the components change but the machine continues to run.

This year’s Ponies can add a “Little Engine That Could” narrative to describe a resurgence that few outside the program expected for a team that graduated five of seven runners from a lineup that place seventh at state.

Tags

Load comments