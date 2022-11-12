NORTHFIELD — A largely new cast of runners landed in a familiar spot as the Stillwater boys placed seventh in the Class AAA cross country state meet on Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.
The Ponies, who also placed seventh a year ago, totaled 182 points to finish 30 points behind sixth-place Minneapolis Washburn (152), but comfortably ahead of eighth-place Eden Prairie (238).
Wayzata scored 57 points to defend its title while Rosemount (98) held off Lakeville North (103) by just five points for second place in the 16-team field.
“I figured we were in a window of fifth through seventh place,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “We started out the season just on the outside of that on the high end (in the rankings).
“Minnetonka was looked at as the fourth best team, though I didn’t know anything about them. We were optimistic and we were on a roll and had momentum, so our goal was to finish a little higher than the window I had set for the team. But in the end — which happens so often in sports — we finished about where we should finish, especially in a sport like cross country where there’s a lot less variables than football or basketball or hockey because it’s just conditioning.”
The seventh-place finish wasn’t the only similarity for the Ponies, who also scored 182 points while finishing in that position a year ago. Stillwater’s spread for its top five runners was just one second off (35 seconds this year and 36 seconds in 2021) despite a lineup with just two runners featuring prior state experience.
Stillwater entered state with victories in each of its previous five races and had won six of eight overall this fall, including two narrow victories over Mounds View at Alexandria and in the Suburban East Conference Meet.
“We didn’t get beat by anyone who wasn’t capable of beating us or shockingly beat us,” Christensen said. “We just didn’t beat Mounds View or Washburn and couldn’t make any inroads into the top four, either, so that’s where we are. It’s a lot of fifths, sixths and sevenths there the last few years since we won, but that is where we are at.”
One of three seniors in Stillwater’s lineup, Will DeGonda set the pace while placing 40th in a time of 16:18.2, which was 26th for scoring on the team card.
“Will DeGonda, I’m happy with his race,” Christensen said. “Not being in cross country last fall when he was injured, hurt him. You’re just not used to that kind of race. You usually know the people around you and understand the people around you and everyone around you is in the scoring so there’s a lot of predictability usually, but state is a different thing. It would have been nice to have him in the state meet to get a year of experience, but we didn’t.”
Junior Ethan Foote was just six seconds back for the Ponies, placing 45th (30th) in a time of 16:24.1. Sophomore Dylan Riniker (16:30.3) followed closely behind in 49th place (34th).
“We had some really good races,” Christensen said. “Ethan Foote ran really well. I would say out of the top seven guys, he clearly had the best race.”
Riniker was the team’s top finisher as the runner-up in the Section 4AAA Meet, but he was one of three Ponies dealing with illness leading up to the state meet.
“It was Dylan’s first time in the state meet and he was just a touch off his game,” Christensen said. “Some of it was that he had been sick.
“We had three of the seven miss practices and/or school last week. It’s not an excuse, it’s just the facts. When you rely on oxygen in a 5-kilometer race over a 20-minute period, he just was off.”
Seniors Ryan Kilibarda (16:31.1) and Mason Foster (16:53.2) finished 50th (35th) and 81st (57th) to complete the scoring for the Ponies.
Stillwater’s 35-second spread was the third smallest in the field, behind only eighth-place Eden Prairie (27.5 seconds) and Woodbury (32.7), which placed 14th.
The pack running has been a strength for the Ponies all season, but at state the lack of a true front-runner was too much to overcome even with a strong back half of the lineup.
“It’s just not one thing, it’s probably 10 things,” Christensen said. “Maybe we’re just a guy short. We have a small senior class and it is so unusual on a Class AAA, big school team, to have five scorers all season long in every meet. Nobody else scored but those five and they were also pretty set. I don’t mind the order being set but you have to have some challenges from the back and we just didn’t.
“These times are slower than the section times, but most of that was over the last mile, and I don’t know why. Kids look to me for answers and I had none. Some of it may have been a touch of illness or inexperience, but we call the last mile the critical zone. We call the first three quarters the comfort zone, which is not really that comfortable, and the last quarter is the critical zone and that’s where you win or lose. I thought we looked fine, but inside we probably were not fine, and when it came time to make the charge over the last mile in the critical zone we just didn’t have it.”
Sophomores Andrew Walsh (17:41.7) and Max Gerald (17:46.1) finished 140th and 143rd overall for Stillwater.
Climbing from seventh a year ago into the top five is no easy task, especially with so many new faces in the lineup for the Ponies. Six of the top seven teams this year also finished in the top seven a year ago, with Minneapolis Washburn replacing Minneapolis Southwest as the only change from that group.
The coach was pleased with the team’s pack and position through the early portion of the race, but they were unable to maintain that pace down the stretch.
“When we start on March 1, it’s really one sport because track just leads into cross country, but I tell them all of track season, all summer and all of fall, it’s about getting you ready for the last mile at state,” Christensen said. “So we’re going to run 1,500 miles to prepare for one mile. Some years we are exceptional over that last mile and this year we weren’t. We were fourth after one mile, which is exactly where I wanted to be. I couldn’t have picked a better spot, not too hard, not too easy, just right in there. We had slipped to sixth, but barely in sixth, at two miles and were probably fifth at a mile and three quarters, and then we just faded.”
It has been a rewarding season for the coach and the runners.
“We’re not defining the season based on one day, that’s for sure,” Christensen said. “This doesn’t define us. The whole season defines us. We weren’t going to win state and there was nobody who said we were going to win state. Rosemount and Lakeville North had trounced us and Wayzata was better than them and that left us in that window. If you’re going to feel bad that Mounds View came back and beat us, you can feel bad about that, but we weren’t the favorite and we finished seventh, so it’s all fine.”
Stillwater is scheduled to compete in the Nike Cross Regionals Heartland in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Ponies earned a spot in the Championship Race at an event that draws the top teams from Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
“It’s a fantastic season and we have another meet,” Christensen said. “We have a bigger meet this Sunday and there’s always another hill to climb.”
• This was the 32nd trip to the state meet for Stillwater, which is the most among all schools currently competing in Class AAA. The Ponies have placed among the top five at state in 17 of their last 24 state appearances dating back to 1995.
Team standings
1. Wayzata 57; 2. Rosemount 98; 3. Lakeville North 103; 4. Minnetonka 121; 5. Mounds View 137; 6. Minneapolis Washburn 152; 7. Stillwater 182; 8. Eden Prairie 238; 9. Roseville 264; 10. Lakeville South 293; 11. Bloomington Jefferson 304; 12. Blaine 306; 13. Bemidji 309; 14. Woodbury 317; 15. Buffalo 318; 16. Centennial 342.
Top 5
1. Aidan Jones (MW) 15:11.8; 2. Sam Scott (MSW) 15:15.3; 3. Nick Gilles (Min) 15:27.1; 4. Hamza Mohamed (Way) 15:28.1; 5. Nolan Sutter (Chas) 15:28.5.
Stillwater results (team)
40. (26) Will DeGonda 16:18.2; 45. (30) Ethan Foote 16:24.1; 49. (34) Dylan Riniker 16:30.3; 50. (35) Ryan Kilibarda 16:31.1; 81. (57) Mason Foster 16:53.2; 140 (95) Andrew Walsh 17:41.7; 143. (95) Max Gerald 17:46.1.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Stillwater boys at
state cross country
Year Place
1976 6th
1977 8th
1978 10th
1984 9th
1985 9th
1987 12th
1993 9th
1994 10th
1995 1st
1996 1st
1997 1st
1998 3rd
2000 13th
2001 6th
2002 3rd
2003 2nd
2004 5th
2005 2nd
2006 9th
2007 4th
2009 5th
2010 7th
2011 1st
2012 1st
2013 3rd
2014 3rd
2015 3rd
2016 6th
2017 2nd
2018 4th
2021 7th
2022 7th
