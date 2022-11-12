NORTHFIELD — A largely new cast of runners landed in a familiar spot as the Stillwater boys placed seventh in the Class AAA cross country state meet on Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.

The Ponies, who also placed seventh a year ago, totaled 182 points to finish 30 points behind sixth-place Minneapolis Washburn (152), but comfortably ahead of eighth-place Eden Prairie (238).

Tags

Load comments