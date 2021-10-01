MILACA — Thirteen points was all that separated the top four teams competing in the Division I race, but Stillwater finished on the back side of that scrum while placing fourth in the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Stones Throw Golf Course.
Four of the top five finishers in the 25-team field were from the Suburban East Conference, led by first-place Roseville with 121 points. Hopkins (122) finished just one point behind the Raiders and Mounds View (124) was just three points behind Roseville in third place. Stillwater followed in fourth with 134 points while White Bear Lake completed the top five with a score of 162.
Senior Adrik Kraftson was the top finisher for the Ponies in 15th place with a time of 16:31. Junior Ryan Kilibarda (16:53) and senior Ryan Potter (16:56) placed 25th and 29th while Senior Mason Vagle wasn’t far behind in 32nd place with a time of 17:02. Senior Jonathan Roux completed the scoring in 36th place with a time of 17:05 — the fastest time among any team’s fifth finisher.
At just 34 seconds, the Ponies featured by far the narrowest split among their top five finishers.
Sophomore Ethan Foote placed 52nd in a time of 17:29.
The Ponies are expected to compete in the Chaska Invitational at Gale Woods Park on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and the Alexandria Meet of Champions at Arrowwood Resort on Saturday, Oct. 9.
• Stillwater scored 129 points to finish second behind Wayzata (73) in the 43-team JV race on Saturday. Max Vagle (18:05) and Mason Foster (18:05) placed 11th and 12th overall to lead the Ponies.
The Ponies finished 19th in the sophomore race with 442 points, led by Brady Bushlack in 19th place with a time of 18:21.
In the freshman race, Stillwater placed sixth out of 29 teams with 212 points. Andrew Walsh (18:11) and Dylan Riniker (18:16) finished 10th and 12th to pace the Ponies.
Team standings
1. Roseville 121; 2. Hopkins 122; 3. Mounds View 124; 4. Stillwater 134; 5. White Bear Lake 162; 6. Centennial 227; 7. Andover 231; 8. Eden Prairie 235; 9. Bemidji 236; 10. Anoka 259; 11. Wayzata 271; 12. Duluth East 314; 13. Robbinsdale Armstrong 341; 14. East Ridge 348; 15. Sartell-St. Stephen 382; 16. Shakopee 392; 17. Spring Lake Park 392; 18. Park 414; 19. New Prague 418; 20. Blaine 511; 21. Osseo 602; 22. Tartan 622; 23. Minot 644; 24. Maple Grove 647; 25. Park Center 781.
Top 5
1. Noah Breker (RA) 15:39; 2. Gabriel Birkmeier (And) 15:48; 3. James Olson (Ros) 15:48; 4. Ernest Mattson (WBL) 16:00; 5. Alex Omodt (RA) 16:06.
Stillwater results
15. Adrik Kraftson 16:31; 25. Ryan Kilibarda 16:53; 29. Ryan Potter 16:56; 32. Mason Vagle 17:02; 36. Jonathan Roux 17:05; 52. Ethan Foote 17:29.
