12-23 spo-bcc Kilibarda 2 col.jpg

Senior Ryan Kilibarda was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the conference and section champion Stillwater boys cross country team. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

One of three seniors in its state line-up, Ryan Kilibarda was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys cross country team.

Kilibarda helped pace a balanced squad that entered the season with little varsity experience and limited expectations outside the program. Along with fellow seniors Will DeGonda and Mason Foster, Kilibarda and the Ponies won the Suburban East Conference championship for the ninth time in the past 13 seasons and followed with the program’s 11th section title in 13 years.

Tags

Load comments