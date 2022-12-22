One of three seniors in its state line-up, Ryan Kilibarda was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys cross country team.
Kilibarda helped pace a balanced squad that entered the season with little varsity experience and limited expectations outside the program. Along with fellow seniors Will DeGonda and Mason Foster, Kilibarda and the Ponies won the Suburban East Conference championship for the ninth time in the past 13 seasons and followed with the program’s 11th section title in 13 years.
It was also the 59th section title overall for Ponies coach Scott Christensen, which includes 31 in cross country and 28 in track and field. Christensen was named the SEction 4AAA Head Coach of the Year and Ryan Miller was honored as the Section 4AAA Assistant Coach of the Year.
Stillwater went on to finish seventh at the Class AAA state meet for the second year in a row.
Junior Ethan Foote and sophomore Dylan Riniker joined Kilibarda, DeGonda and Foster in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors while sophomores Andrew Walsh and Max Gerald each earned honorable mention all-conference recognition.
The Ponies won six of nine races this fall, including victories at Marshfield, La Crosse, Chaska, Alexandria and the conference and section meets.
The Ben Blankenship Award for best senior was presented to DeGonda, who was the team’s top finisher at state in 40th place overall.
Foote took home the Wayde Hall Award as the top junior while Riniker was presented the Luke Watson Award as the team’s best sophomore runner. George Nelson received the Jon Francis Award for best freshman.
Kilibarda also received the Sean Graham Award as the best teammate. Foster garnered the Eric Colvin Award as the most improved runner during the course of his career.
Stillwater will announce captains for next year’s team in the spring.
The Ponies also received a Gold Academic Award from the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association.
Boys cross country
All-Conference: Will DeGonda, Dylan Riniker, Ryan Kilibarda, Ethan Foote and Mason Foster; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Andrew Walsh and Max Gerald; State qualifying team members: Will DeGonda, Ethan Foote, Mason Foster, Max Gerald, Evan Goddard, Ryan Kilibarda, Logan Liveringhouse, Dylan Riniker and Andrew Walsh; Section 4AAA Assistant Coach of the Year: Ryan Miller; Section 4AAA Head Coach of the Year: Scott Christensen; Jon Francis Award (Best Freshman): George Nelson; Luke Watson Award (Best Sophomore): Dylan Riniker; Wayde Hall Award (Best Junior): Ethan Foote; Ben Blankenship Award (Best Senior): Will DeGonda; Eric Colvin Award (Most Improved Career): Mason Foster; Sean Graham Award (Best Teammate): Ryan Kilibarda; Most Valuable Athlete: Ryan Kilibarda; Captains elect: To be announced.
