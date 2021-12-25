Exploding for 16 points in the overtime period, Mahtomedi pulled away for a 71-62 nonconference boys basketball victory over Stillwater on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Mahtomedi High School.

Stillwater’s Max Shikenjanski finished with 24 points while Tanner Thomson added 14 for the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 3-3).

Cole Armitage led four Zephyrs (2-2) in double figures with 24 points.

• Skikenjanski poured in 32 points to help send the Ponies to a 76-69 nonconference victory over North St. Paul on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Stillwater Area High School. Stillwater also received 17 points from Thomson and 13 points from Will Swanson.

• The Ponies opened their Suburban East Conference schedule with a 59-58 victory over the Bears on Thursday, Dec. 16 at White Bear Lake High School.

Shikenjanski pulled down a team-high nine rebounds to go along with his game-high 25 points as the Ponies overcame a 30-26 halftime deficit. Drew Johnson chipped in with 14 points while Thomson and Tyler Wiese added eight points apiece for Stillwater.

Stillwater 26 29 7 — 62

Mahtomedi 27 28 16 — 71

Stillwater (pts): Will Swanson 3, Drew Johnson 4, Tanner Thomson 14, Nick Koehn 7, Brady Benning 2, Tyler Wiese 8 and Max Shikenjanski 24.

Mahtomedi: Cole Armitage 24, Lucas Granec 1, Jordan Hull 4, Andrew Breien 12, Kole McKeown 2, AJ McCleery 10, Javan Harvey 16 and Tommy Muetzel 2.

North St. Paul 38 31 — 69

Stillwater 31 45 — 76

North St. Paul (pts): Jaquan Wright 9, D’Marion Suttles 5, Casanova Edwards 13, Hall Badio 7, Jevon Jackson 20, Nino Johnson 9, Tylor Conway 2 and Emmanuel Ajayi 4.

Stillwater: Will Swanson 13, Drew Johnson 6, Tanner Thomson 17, Nick Koehn 4, Tyler Wiese 4 and Max Shikenjanski 32.

Stillwater 26 33 — 59

White Bear Lake 30 28 — 58

Stillwater (pts): Tanner Thomson 8, Tyler Wiese 8, Max Shikenjanski 25, Drew Johnson 14 and Blake Hilde 4.

White Bear Lake: Jeremy Kolb 5, Jack Misgen 16, Wyatt Hawks 10, Jack Janicki 22 and Alex Lockwood 5.

