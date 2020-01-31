WOODBURY — Junior Tyler Tompkins scored a season-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Royals in a Suburban East Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 24 at Woodbury High School.
Woodbury used a balanced attack to hold off the Ponies 58-57 in a game that remained tight throughout.
“We went up six at one point in the first half and in the second half they got it up to five, so it was pretty close the whole game,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said.
Stillwater trailed by three points after the Royals hit two free throws in the final minute. Woodbury drained two more free throws for a five-point lead, but Tompkins hit a 3-pointer and the Royals made just one free throw on the other end to set up the riveting final moments.
Tompkins was fouled on a three-point attempt with one second remaining and drained the first two, but the third was off the mark as Woodbury escaped with a narrow victory.
“He played a heckuva game and he was the reason we were in that game,” Hannigan said. “He hit some big threes in the first half.”
Donald West and Mac Lockner each scored 11 points to lead Woodbury (5-5 SEC, 9-7).
It was a tough loss for the Ponies, but Hannigan said the team is making progress.
“I thought with about five minutes left in the game they pulled out to a five-point lead and I thought it was one of those here we go again,” the coach said. “Our Achilles has been that five- or six-minute mark, but our guys hung around and we put ourselves in position to be in the game in the final minute. I was proud of them for hanging in there.”
Max Richardson followed Tompkins with 18 points while Max Shikenjanski chipped in with 11 points.
Stillwater 29 28 — 57
Woodbury 28 30 — 58
Stillwater (pts): Max Richardson 18, Tyler Tompkins 20, Max Shikenjanski 11, Ben Richardson 2 and Sam Shikenjanski 6.
Woodbury: Davionte Culpepper 7, Devin Padelford 9, Bradley Cimperman 5, Blake Rohrer 8, Parker McMorrow 7, Donald West 11 and Mac Lockner 11.
Cretin-Derham Hall 89, Stillwater 47
At Oak Park Heights, J’Vonne Hadley delivered a game-high 26 points to help lift Cretin-Derham Hall to an 89-47 conference victory over the Ponies on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies climbed within 20-16 with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, but the Raiders responded with a 13-3 run and carried a 47-36 lead into halftime. Stillwater was unable to keep pace in the second half while getting outscored 42-11.
The Raiders (10-0 SEC, 15-2) are ranked third in Class AAAA and hold a one-game lead over East Ridge (9-1, 13-5) in the SEC standings.
Curtis Jones added 20 points for Cretin-Derham Hall, which shot 11 of 26 from three-point range.
“I think in the first half we didn’t do a great job of communicating,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “They hit more threes than they normally do, but we had to focus so much on trying to contain No. 2 (Hadley) and No. 5 (point guard Tre Holloman). They did a great job of getting to the paint and collapsing our defense and kicking out for a lot of threes. Hadley is one of the toughest guys we’ll see all year.”
Freshman Max Shikenjanski finished with 15 points to lead the Ponies while frequently matched up against Holloman, a sophomore who has already received a scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota. Tyler Tompkins supplied 13 points and Max Richardson added 12 for Stillwater.
“I think Tompkins is playing with more confidence and his performance and confidence go hand in hand,” Hannigan said. “Max also did a nice job. The moment and the team is never too big for him.”
Cretin-Derham Hall 47 42 — 89
Stillwater 36 11 — 47
Cretin-Derham Hall (pts): J’Vonne Hadley 26, Curtis Jones 20, Will Burke 4, Tre Holloman 6, Marselio Mendez 3, Zion Guerra 4, Josh Garcia 3, Jack Tauer 5, Jack Clipper 7, Danny McGray 9 and Daniel Montalbano 2.
Stillwater: Max Richardson 12, Nick Cherry 2, Tyler Tompkins 13, Reid Schlosser 2, Max Shikenjanski 15 and Ben Richardson 3.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.