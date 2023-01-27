OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Playing back-to-back games decided in the final seconds, the Stillwater boys basketball team earned a split after Tanner Thomson’s buzzer beater sent the Ponies to a 47-45 Suburban East Conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Stillwater Area High School.
The thrilling victory over the Raiders followed a 69-66 loss to Irondale in Stillwater’s previous game, with the Knights winning on a late 3-pointer.
The win over Cretin-Derham Hall helped keep the Ponies (6-2 SEC, 10-5) in the conference title chase with White Bear Lake (7-2, 9-4) behind league-leader East Ridge (9-0, 10-4).
Stillwater’s Max Shikenjanski led all scorers with 21 points against the Radiers (5-4, 9-6), but he was blanketed by two defenders following a timeout to set up the final sequence with the teams tied 45-all.
Shikenjanski dished to a teammate, whose hurried three-point attempt was short. Thomson, however, streaked around the baseline and in one motion collected the ball threw up a reverse lay-up as time expired to provide the difference.
Thomson finished with 13 points for the Ponies, who led 28-24 at halftime.
Adam Tauer and Monteef Dixon each finished with 10 points for Cretin-Derham Hall.
C-D Hall 24 21 — 45
Stillwater 28 19 — 47
Cretin-Derham Hall (pts): Adam Tauer 10, Anthony Knight 6, Jake Little 6, Monteef Dixon 10, Luke Jacobson 5 and Sam Koopmeiners 8.
Stillwater: Henry Zollar 3, Joe Hoheisel 3, Tanner Thomson 13, Lake de Jongh 5, Tyler Wiese 2 and Max Shikenjanski 21.
Irondale 69, Stillwater 66
At New Brighton, Tyler Smith led the Knights with 22 points, but none were bigger than his final three from the corner with six seconds remaining to lift Irondale to a 69-66 conference victory over Stillwater on Friday, Jan. 20 at Irondale High School.
It was the last of a several big plays down the stretch as the teams were tied 64-all with a minute remaining.
Dane Dedominces hit a fall-away jumper for the Knights with 38 seconds remaining and prospects looked even brighter when Stillwater turned it over seconds later on the other end of the floor.
Stillwater’s Max Shikenjanski, who led all scorers with 30 points, made a steal near mid-court and converted a lay-up to even the score at 66-all with just 16 seconds remaining.
But Irondale executed down the stretch as Mekhi Edwards drove into the lane to draw defenders before passing to Smith for the game-winning 3-pointer.
With the three-point advantage, Irondale fouled quickly on the in-bounds and Shikenjanski’s free throw attempt was off the mark as the Knights secured the rebound and ran out the clock.
Dedominces finished with 20 points and Edwards added 12 for the Knights (3-5 SEC, 6-8), who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Tanner Thomson totaled 16 points and Lake de Jongh added 11 for the Ponies.
Stillwater 32 34 — 66
Irondale 30 39 — 69
Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 4, Joe Hoheisel 5, Tanner Thomson 16, Lake de Jongh 11 and Max Shikenjanski 30.
Irondale: Jake Dedominces 2, Tyler Smith 22, Taesawn Ficken 2, Max Herlofsky 5, Dane Dedominces 20, Cooper O’Brien 4, Kayden Vandecaveye 2 and Mekhi Edwards 12.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.