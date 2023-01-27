Tanner Thomson col.jpg

Tanner Thomson

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Playing back-to-back games decided in the final seconds, the Stillwater boys basketball team earned a split after Tanner Thomson’s buzzer beater sent the Ponies to a 47-45 Suburban East Conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Stillwater Area High School.

The thrilling victory over the Raiders followed a 69-66 loss to Irondale in Stillwater’s previous game, with the Knights winning on a late 3-pointer.

