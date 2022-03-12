OAKDALE — Tartan looked inside and found the winning formula while holding off sixth-seeded Stillwater 56-41 in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AAAA boys basketball tournament on Wednesday, March 9 at Tartan High School.
The third-seeded Titans (21-6) advance to face second-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall (17-10) in the semifinals on Saturday, March 12. The other semifinal will feature top-seeded East Ridge (22-5) hosting fifth-seeded White Bear Lake (15-12), a 54-51 quarterfinal winner over Woodbury.
The Ponies (13-14), who were seeking their first postseason victory in seven seasons, trailed by just six late in the first half until AJ Burns hit a 3-pointer to push Tartan’s lead to 30-21 at the break.
Sam Yanz, a 6-foot-6 post, took over for the Titans in the second half while scoring the majority of his game-high 27 points.
“He got all his buckets around the hoop,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan sid. “We did a good job of limiting him the first half.”
The Ponies trailed by just three points with less than five minutes remaining, but were unable to hit the shots to stay in the game and Tartan pulled away at the free throw line.
“The key was going to be the offensive rebounds and taking care of the ball and not turning it over,” Hannigan said. “We did that in the first half, but we just didn’t hit any open shots in the first half to make it more competitive.”
Stillwater gathered 10 offensive rebounds in the second half, compared to just three for the Titans, and also limited itself to five turnovers.
“Then the tables completely split in the second half,” Hannigan said. “They got a ton of offensive rebounds and Yanz was able to get some points in the paint.”
Elijah Barrett also contributed inside, scoring all six of his points in the second half.
“They played tough defense,” Hannigan said. “Their kids always play tough on the defensive end and they got us out of rhythm and we missed a lot of shots.”
Max Shikenjanski finished with 17 points to lead the Ponies, who also received 12 points from Tanner Thomson.
On a team that didn’t list a single player taller than 6-foot-3, the Ponies were able to mitigate that disadvantage somewhat. The coach said his players, especially the five seniors playing in their final game, focused on the things they could control.
“We were able to do a lot of things that allowed us to stay in games while being undersized so we didn’t feel that burden as much,” Hannigan said.
The Ponies were among conference leaders all season in forcing turnovers, committing fewer turnovers, three-point field goal defense and three-point shooting percentage. Stillwater also led the league in taking charges. Not surprisingly, Stillwater ranked farther down the list in categories like rebounding, two-point field goal percentage and blocked shots.
“I think our kids did everything we asked them to do and we saw that in the success we had and we struggled in the things where we lacked size in,” Hannigan said. “We were top three in assists and all the things you should say a small team should be good at, we were good at. We had limitations coming into the season, but our kids focused a lot on what we could do and our kids executed what we could do very well. They did what we thought we could be good at and they bought in and became good at it. We have nothing to hang our heads about and that’s something the kids can take pride in.
“Like tonight, we were in the right spot and doing the right things, but their guys just had a few extra inches on us. All the things we could be good at, we were good at. The things we knew we’d struggle with, we struggled.”
Stillwater 21 20 — 41
Tartan 30 26 — 56
Stillwater (pts): Will Swanson 1, Drew Johnson 6, Tanner Thomson 12, Joe Hoheisel 3, Tyler Wiese 2 and Max Shikenjanski 17.
Tartan: Jayden Hammons 4, AJ Burns 6, D’Marco Chelley 7, Sam Yanz 27, Marko Vukomanovich 6 and Elijah Barrett 6.
C-D Hall 79, Stillwater 67
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies overcame a double-digit deficit in the first half and led by as many as five points in the second half, but Cretin-Derham Hall closed strong in a 79-67 Suburban East Conference victory on Friday, March 4 at Stillwater Area High School.
Donavhan Cain came out firing from long range for the Raiders, hitting his first five 3-pointers to start the game. He finished with a game-high 31 points.
“He’s a good shooter and that was one of his best shooting performances,” Hannigan said. “They just shot the ball really well.”
The Raiders made 8 of 13 from long range in the first half.
Stillwater stayed in the game with solid shooting of its own, trailing just 42-39 at halftime. Both teams cooled off in the second half and the Ponies eventually built a 57-52 lead with less than 11 minutes remaining.
Will Swanson hit a big 3-pointer and Max Shikenjanski found Tyler Wiese with a slick pass for a lay-up to give the Ponies their biggest lead of the game. It was short-lived, however, as the raiders answered with a 20-5 run over the next nine minutes to regain control.
“We just missed some shots that we normally would make,” Hannigan said. “We had about three wide-open looks from good shooters that just didn’t go in during that stretch — and against Cretin, we just don’t have that room for error.
“Outside of that stretch, I thought we played really tough.”
Shikenjanski led the Ponies with 29 points while Tanner Thomson added 14 and Drew Johnson chipped in with 10.
The Ponies placed eighth in the SEC with a 7-11 record.
C-D Hall 42 37 — 79
Stillwater 39 28 — 67
Cretin-Derham Hall (pts): Charlie Plum 2, Donavhan Cain 31, Miles Bollinger 6, Tre Holloman 15, Brandon Melchior 20, Graham Owusu 3 and Sam Koopmeiners 2.
Stillwater: Will Swanson 8, Andy Gustafson 3, Drew Johnson 10, Tanner Thomson 14, Nick Koehn 1, Tyler Wiese 2 and Max Shikenjanski 29.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
