COTTAGE GROVE — Max Shikenjanski dropped in a game-high 23 points to help Stillwater snap a five-game losing streak with a 66-44 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory over the Wolfpack on Monday, Feb. 24 at Park High School.
The Ponies (4-13 SEC, 9-16) jumped out to a 36-13 halftime lead, but Park (1-16, 4-21) started strong in the second half to climb within 13 points. Stillwater regrouped and steadily pulled away.
“We gave them a lot of uncontested threes that they hit, but we were able to regroup and get ourselves together,” Stillwater coach Brady Hannigan said. “We were able to tighten up defensively and not give them as many open looks.”
It was a better offensive performance than in several of their recent losses and it was the most points scored by the Ponies since their 77-54 win over Park on Jan. 21.
“Offensively, we had better ball movement,” Hannigan said. “We were able to get guys involved with ball movement and not just relying on Max (Shikenjanski) to create shots. They played zone the whole first half and we executed. We were able to hit some outside shots, not too many, but enough to get them to close out hard on shooters. We had good balance outside and inside.”
Max Shikenjanski scored 13 of his 23 points in the second half. Max Richardson finished with 11 points and Tyler Tompkins finished with 10 points. Reid Schlosser also tossed in nine points.
Junior post player Sam Shikenjanski dropped in eight points and pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds.
Stillwater is scheduled to host Woodbury in its regular season finale on Friday, Feb. 28. The Ponies will honor a group of five on Senior Night, including Max Richardson, Ty Hawkins, Reid Schlosser, Ben Richardson and Ben Smalley.
Stillwater 36 30 — 66
Park 13 31 — 44
Stillwater (pts): Max Richardson 11, Tyler Smith 3, Tyler Tompkins 10, Max Shikenjanski 23, Reid Schlosser 9, Ben Richardson 2 and Sam Shikenjanski 8.
Park: Jayden Lane 11, Quentin Hatchett 3, Evan Bearth 6, Jake Kuemmel 12, Jack Blumberg 8 and Brayden Fick 4.
Forest Lake 58, Stillwater 47
At Forest Lake, the Rangers outscored Stillwater 33-22 in the second half to pull away for a 58-47 conference victory on Friday, Feb. 21 at Forest Lake High School.
After playing to a 25-all tie in the first half, the Rangers (7-10 SEC, 10-15) turned up the pressure in the second half to throw Stillwater off stride.
“We turned the ball over way too much in the second half,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “They turned the pressure up on the ball and we turned it over quite a bit and it got away from us at the end.”
Freshman guard Max Shikenjanski paced Stillwater with 21 points while Sam Shikenjanski followed with 12 points.
The Rangers used a balanced attack, led by Carter Theisfeld with 16 points and Jordan Boysen and Nick Bartlett with 14 points apiece.
“They were pretty balanced,” Hannigan said. “It was more of us not being in a team offensive rhythm.
Stillwater 25 22 — 47
Forest Lake 25 33 — 58
Stillwater (pts): Max Richardson 2, Nick Cherry 2, Tyler Tompkins 4, Max Shikenjanski 21, Reid Schlosser 2, Ben Richardson 4 and Sam Shikenjanski 12.
Forest Lake: Owen Berg 3, Nick Bartlett 14, Eric Peterson 5, Austin Taylor 4, Carter Theisfeld 16 and Jordan Boysen 14.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.