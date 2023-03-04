COTTAGE GROVE — Four players scored in double figures to help send Stillwater to an 84-73 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory over the Wolfpack on Wednesday, March 1 at Park High School.

Max Shikenjanski poured in a game-high 31 points to lead the Ponies (12-5 SEC, 16-9), but he had plenty of support with Tanner Thomson adding 19 points. Henry Zollar dropped in 13 points, just one night after scoring 12 in a win over Irondale, and Lake de Jongh added 10 points for Stillwater.

Tags

Load comments