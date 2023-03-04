COTTAGE GROVE — Four players scored in double figures to help send Stillwater to an 84-73 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory over the Wolfpack on Wednesday, March 1 at Park High School.
Max Shikenjanski poured in a game-high 31 points to lead the Ponies (12-5 SEC, 16-9), but he had plenty of support with Tanner Thomson adding 19 points. Henry Zollar dropped in 13 points, just one night after scoring 12 in a win over Irondale, and Lake de Jongh added 10 points for Stillwater.
“Zollar has been able to give us another guy who can put pressure on the rim,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “If kids are going to hang around Max and Tanner, we have added a third guy who can create things for us. Those were the two best games he’s played all year.”
The led by just one point at halftime and didn’t begin to pull away until the last five minutes of play.
Park (5-12, 9-15) stayed within range thanks to 27-of-32 shooting at the free throw line. Stillwater also went to the line 32 times, making 23 of those attempts.
“They were getting up the floor fast and getting into gaps and putting a lot of pressure on our defense where we fouled a lot,” Hannigan said.
The Wolfpack also finished with four double-figures scorers, led by OT Omat with 25 points.
Stillwater 30 54 — 84
Park 29 44 — 73
Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 3, Henry Zollar 13, Brady Benning 2, Tanner Thomson 19, Lake de Jongh 10, Tyler Wiese 4 and Max Shikenjanski 33.
Park: OT Omat 25, Miskar Esayas 6, AJ Kennedy 10, David Ola-Kazim 14, Anthony Giadyu 14 and Dominic Batts 4.
Stillwater 70, Irondale 55
At Oak Park Heights, after losing to the Knights (6-11 SEC, 10-15) in a tight game earlier this season, the Ponies maintained a slight lead throughout much of the game and pulled away at the free throw line down the stretch of an eventual 70-55 victory on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater’s Max Shikenjanski led all scorers with 32 points and Henry Zollar chipped in with 12.
Irondale 29 26 — 55
Stillwater 36 34 — 70
Irondale (pts): Jake Dedominces 12, Tyler Smith 7, Max Herlofsky 2, Latrell Bagget 3, Malachi Tamba 4, Dane Dedominces 10, Cooper O’Brien 10, Kashia Vang 3, Connor McCollor 1 and Mekhi Edwards 3.
Stillwater: Brett Hilde 3, Henry Zollar 12, Brady Benning 2, Joe Hoheisel 5, Tanner Thomson 7, Lake de Jongh 7, Tyler Wiese 2 and Max Shikenjanski 32.
Stillwater 67, Roseville 64 (OT)
At Oak Park Heights, Max Shikenjanski scored 32 of his game-high 42 points in the second half and overtime as the Ponies held off Roseville 67-64 in a conference game on Friday, Feb. 24 at SAHS.
Stillwater overcame a 32-26 halftime deficit but still trailed until scoring late to tie the game. Roseville (8-9 SEC, 14-11) missed on a last-second attempt in regulation and the Ponies took charge in overtime. Shikenjanski scored all six points for the Ponies in the extra session.
Tanner Thomson contributed 12 points for the Ponies.
