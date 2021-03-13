OAK PARK HEIGHTS — On the heels of back-to-back losses by a combined five points, the Stillwater boys basketball team did not even need to sweat out the final minutes of consecutive Suburban East Conference victories over White Bear Lake and Irondale.
The Ponies (4-13 SEC, 4-13) outlasted White Bear Lake 69-55 on Monday, March 8 and followed with a 59-47 victory over Irondale on Wednesday March 10 — wins over two teams Stillwater lost to earlier this season.
Max Shikenjanski connected on 10 of 11 free throws and finished with a game-high 28 points to lead the Ponies against Knights (1-16, 1-16), whose only victory of the season was a 47-44 triumph over the Ponies on Feb. 17. The sophomore guard scored 16 of those points in the second half, helping Stillwater pull away after going into halftime tied at 26-all.
“We played better defense this time,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “They scored more tonight than the last time, but we were more in control of it defensively. It just gave our offense more confidence to be able to get out more in transition towards the end to pull away.”
Tyler Tompkins, who has scored in double figures in 15 of 17 games this season, chipped in with 10 points for the Ponies.
Stillwater’s two previous victories this season were each by three points.
“We finally got back-to-back wins here and there’s not a better time to get it,” Hannigan said.
Shikenjanski is averaging nearly 24 points per game this season. The Stillwater school record for points per game in a single season is 21.4, which has been held by Chris Engler since 1977.
Stillwater closes out the regular season on Friday, March 12 at Mounds View (14-3 SEC, 14-3), which is tied atop the league standings with Woodbury (14-3, 14-3).
Seedings for the Section 4AAAA tournament will be decided on Saturday, March 13. The section quarterfinals are slated for Thursday, March 18, with the semifinals to follow on March 23 and the finals on Friday, March 26.
Irondale 26 21 — 47
Stillwater 26 33 — 59
Irondale (pts): RJ Lundgren 2, Marco Lapanta 8, DJ Anthony 8, Noah Kiani 2, Henry Eilefson 7, Drake Gomez 11, Calvin Marcellus 5 and Ayana Benti 4.
Stillwater: Tyler Smith 3, Andrew Gustafson 6, Tyler Tompkins 10, Max Shikenjanski 28, Micah Adkins 2, Anthony Ingram 6 and Tyler Wiese 4.
Stillwater 69, WB Lake 55
At White Bear Lake, after exploding for 36 points against the Bears earlier this season, sophomore guard Max Shikenjanski delivered 37 points in Game 2 as Stillwater pulled away for a 69-55 conference victory on Monday, March 8 at White Bear Lake High School.
The Ponies opened up a 38-29 halftime lead and had an answer every time White Bear Lake (7-10 SEC, 7-10) started making a push.
“I think that it was the most complete game we’ve played from tip to buzzer,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “Whenever they threw something at us we were able to absorb it.”
White Bear Lake’s top player Jack Janicki scored a season-high 39 points against Stillwater earlier this season, but was held to less than half that total with 18 points this time around. The sophomore guard was limited to just two points in the first half.
“The first time we played, Janicki probably had the best shooting performance I’ve seen in a high school game,” Hannigan said. “He maybe had two or three lay-ups out of those 39 points. I thought we played really good defense on him the first time and we didn’t do anything different. We face-guarded and tried to limit how many times he caught the ball.”
Janicki’s points in the second half came in the post or by simply shooting over Stillwater’s shorter defenders.
“(Tyler) Tompkins and the team did a good job of executing our game plan,” Hannigan said.
Tompkins also provided 13 points and Nick Koehn added nine points.
Stillwater 38 31 — 69
White Bear Lake 29 26 — 55
Stillwater (pts): William Swanson 3, Tyler Tompkins 13, Max Shikenjanski 37, Nick Koehn 9, Sam Shikenjanski 5 and Anthony Ingram 2.
White Bear Lake: Kanye Raheem 15, Alex Lockwood 3, Jack Janicki 18, Jack Misgen 9, Ben Brune 2, Will Forsythe 4 and Max Steiner 4.
Roseville 62, Stillwater 59
At Oak Park Heights, a surge in the final few minutes was not enough to overcome some earlier struggles as the Ponies fell to Roseville 62-59 in an SEC game on Friday, March 5 at SAHS.
The Ponies trailed 50-42 with three minutes remaining when they started putting Roseville on the free throw line.
The strategy worked as they chipped away at the lead, but the Raiders still led 61-56 with 18 seconds. Roseville hit a free throw to build a six-point margin and Max Shikenjanski buried a 3-pointer as Stillwater climbed within 62-59 with five seconds remaining.
Then things got interesting for the Ponies after Roseville’s in-bounds pass sailed out of bounds, giving Stillwater the ball under its own basket with just one second remaining.
The Ponies were out of timeouts, but managed to find Will Swanson for a 23-footer from the top of the key but the attempt bounded off the rim as time expired.
“It was a pretty good look,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “The way we were playing earlier in the game, to have an open 3-pointer by a good shooter at the end of the game, it couldn’t have turned out any better. I thought we executed what we needed to do the last three minutes.”
Shikenjanski led all players with 26 points and Tompkins chipped in with 12 points.
Elijah Burns (20) and Ataa Adjetey-Mensah (17) combined for 37 points to lead the Raiders (4-12 SEC, 4-12).
“We never got into a rhythm,” Hannigan said. “They were putting some pressure on us and we didn’t handle it very well. We shot a lot of early, bad shots and also missed some of the open ones.”
Roseville 28 34 — 62
Stillwater 22 37 — 59
Roseville (pts): Keyon Menier-Broussard 3, Jessie Howard 2, Treygan Adams 6, Ataa Adjetey-Mensah 17, Isaiah Ruth 5, Elijah Burns 20, Charlie Pearson 2, Cohen Rice 1 and Anthony Knight 6.
Stillwater: Tyler Smith 2, Andrew Gustafson 2, Tyler Tompkins 12, Max Shikenjanski 26, Nick Koehn 6, Sam Shikenjanski 8 and Anthony Ingram 3.
