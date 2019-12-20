OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Freshman Max Shikenjanski poured in 22 points to help lead the Stillwater boys basketball team to its first Suburban East Conference victory of the season with a 58-53 triumph over White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (1-2 SEC, 2-2) opened up a 12-point halftime lead, but faced some anxious moments before holding off the Bears (1-2, 2-4) down the stretch.
Max Richardson added 11 points for Stillwater and Tyler Tompkins chipped in with nine points.
White Bear Lake 17 36 — 53
Stillwater 29 29 — 58
White Bear Lake (pts): Jack Misgen 5, Kanye Raheem 18, Jack Janicki 7, Moses Hancock 9, Alec Garza 7 and Will Forsythe 7.
Stillwater: Max Richardson 11, Tyler Tompkins 9, Max Shikenjanski 22, Ben Richardson 4, Sam Shikenjanski 5 and Ben Smalley 7.
Roseville 61, Stillwater 49
At Roseville, the Raiders overcame a six-point halftime deficit to upend Stillwater 61-49 in a conference game on Friday, Dec. 13 at Roseville Area High School.
With four players scoring in double figures to lead a balanced attack, Roseville outscored the Ponies 41-23 in the second half.
Kione Del Rosario led the Raiders (1-2, 2-4) with 14 points and Jaxon Anderson followed with 12 points. Elijah Burns and Robert Riley III finished with 11 and 10 points.
Ben Smalley and Max Shikenjanski paced Stillwater with 12 points apiece and Tyler Tompkins chipped in with 10.
Stillwater 26 23 — 49
Roseville 20 41 — 61
Stillwater (pts): Max Richardson 6, Tyler Tompkins 10, Max Shikenjanski 12, Ben Richardson 7, Sam Shikenjanski 2 and Ben Smalley 12.
Roseville: Keyshawn Payne 5, Kione Del Rosario 14, Teris Watson 4, Treygan Adams 5, Jaxon Anderson 12, Elijah Burns 11 and Robert Riley III 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.