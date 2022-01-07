OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Forest Lake limited Max Shikenjanski to his lowest scoring output of the season, but the Ponies showed off a more diversified attack while earning a 63-51 Suburban East Conference victory over the Rangers on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Stillwater Area High School.
Tanner Thomson continued his strong shooting form while delivering a team-high 21 points as the Ponies (2-1 SEC, 6-3) won their third straight game. Thomson has scored in double figures in each of the last five games to provide a much-needed scoring option to complement Shikenjanski, who is averaging more than 27 points per game.
“It was another game we got a lot of out of Tanner and some of our other guys,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “They weren’t able to focus on Max.”
Shikenjanski finished with 10 points while Will Swanson and Tyler Wiese added nine points apiece.
“Max was doing a good job of getting his teammates involved and it was a game where he didn’t need to be pressing the issue and the rest of our team did a good job,” Hannigan said.
The Ponies built a 33-18 halftime lead and were never seriously challenged in the second half.
Both teams shot about 37 percent from the field, but the Ponies committed just nine turnovers — 11 fewer than Forest Lake — and finished with a 12-7 advantage in offensive rebounds.
Owen Waldoch paced Forest Lake (1-2, 2-7) with 22 points.
In his last two games, Thomson has connected on 11 of 17 three-point attempts and is 18 of 27 overall.
This was the fifth victory in six games for the Ponies, with the only loss during that stretch coming against Mahtomedi in overtime on Dec. 21.
“We’ve learned that we have a group of guys that can do some stuff at the varsity level,” Hannigan said. “On JV and varsity we’ve had nine guys miss games due to illness or injury, so we’ve been piecing everything together. Our kids have been able to adapt and be resilient.”
Forest Lake 18 33 — 51
Stillwater 33 30 — 63
Forest Lake (pts): Owen Waldoch 22, Nick Bartlett 12, Nolan Dumonceaux 7, Ryan Olson 2 and Reid Olson 8.
Stillwater: Brett Hilde 3, Will Swanson 9, Drew Johnson 2, Tanner Thomson 21, Nick Koehn 4, Joe Hoheisel 5, Tyler Wiese 9 and Max Shikenjanski 10.
Stillwater 79, St. Michael-Albertville 74
At St. Cloud, Tanner Thomson drained six 3-pointers and racked up a career-high 30 points to help send the Ponies to a 79-74 victory over St. Michael-Albertville (2-7) in the Granite City Classic on Thursday, Dec. 30 at St. Cloud State University.
The Ponies were missing two starters due to illness, but opened up a 15-point lead in the second half. STMA climbed back to within three points late, but Joe Hoheisel connected on two free throws with seven seconds left to provide the final margin.
Max Shikenjanski added 23 points for the Ponies, who led 37-36 at halftime.
Thomson shot 10 of 14 from the field overall, including six of nine from beyond the three-point arc.
“That was an awesome game for Tanner Thomson,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “He struggled a little early, but this is what we all knew that he could do.”
Stillwater outscored the Knights 19-9 at the free throw line.
“I thought we did a pretty good job in that game,” Hannigan said. “They shot the ball well and we shot the ball well.”
STMA 36 38 — 74
Stillwater 37 42 — 79
St. Michael-Albertville (pts): NA.
Stillwater: Brett Hilde 4, Will Swanson 2, Andy Gustafson 7, Drew Johnson 8, Tanner Thomson 30, Joe Hoheisel 5 and Max Shikenjanski 23.
Stillwater 85, Champlin Park 72
At St. Cloud, Max Shikenjanski led all scorers with 31 points to lead the Ponies to an 85-72 victory over Champlin Park on Day 1 of the Granite City Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at St. Cloud Tech High School.
Leading just 37-36 at halftime, Stillwater led by as many as 20 in the second half.
Will Swanson contributed a season-high 17 points and Tanner Thomson added 16 for the Ponies, who finished with 13 turnovers compared to 19 for the Rebels.
Sophomore Luke Graff led Champlin Park (0-5) with 21 points.
Stillwater 37 48 — 85
Champlin Park 36 36 — 72
Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 3, Will Swanson 17, Andy Gustafson 2, Drew Johnson 9, Tanner Thomson 16, Joe Hoheisel 7 and Max Shikenjanski 31.
Champlin Park: NA.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.