ST. PAUL — Ben Smalley and Max Shikenjanski combined to score 39 points to help lift the Stillwater boys’ basketball team to a 56-43 nonconference victory over Henry Sibley on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Henry Sibley High School.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Smalley, the only returning player for the Ponies to see significant varsity playing time a year ago, scored a game-high 21 points. Shikenjanski, a freshman guard, added 18 points.
Stillwater, which jumped out to a 29-20 lead at halftime, also received six points apiece from sophomore Nick Cherry and junior post player Sam Shikenjanski.
Dewayne Thompson led the Warriors (1-3) with 16 points and teammate Edward Michaels added 12.
Stillwater 29 27 — 56
Henry Sibley 20 23 — 43
Stillwater (pts): Max Richardson 2, Nick Cherry 6, Max Shikenjanski 18, Reid Schlosser 3, Sam Shikenjanski 6 and Ben Smalley 21.
Henry Sibley: Andre Hale 3, Dewayne Thompson 16, Cameron Latvis 4, Edward Michaels 12, Josh Frier 4 and Michael Davis 4.
C-D Hall 77, Stillwater 43
At St. Paul, the Raiders used a balanced attack to dispatch Stillwater 77-43 in a Suburban East Conference game on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
J’Vonne Hadley and Zion Guerra each finished with 12 points to lead the third-ranked Raiders (1-0 SEC, 3-1), who also received 11 points from Jack Clipper.
The Raiders scored 47 points in the first half while building a 26-point halftime lead.
Stillwater’s Max Shikenjanski led all scorers with 18 points while Ben Smalley scored nine points and Sam Shikenjanski chipped in with eight.
Stillwater 21 22 — 43
Cretin-Derham Hall 47 30 — 77
Stillwater (pts): Max Richardson 2, Tyler Tompkins 2, Max Shikenjanski 18, Ben Richardson 4, Sam Shikenjanski 8 and Ben Smalley 9.
Cretin-Derham Hall: Amari Carter 4, J’Vonne Hadley 12, Curtis Jones 7, Will Burke 2, Tre Holloman 2, Zion Guerra 12, Jordan Stewart 2, Josh Garcia 6, Jack Plum 5, Jack Tauer 2, Jack Clipper 11, Charlie Plum 4 and Danny McGraw 8.
