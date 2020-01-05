ROCHESTER — One the heels of a three-game winning streak, the Stillwater boys basketball team was unable to continue that momentum after dropping two games in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic on Dec. 27-28 at the Rochester Civic Center.
After falling to Rochester Century 80-52 in the semifinals of the Rotary Clubs Bracket, the Ponies were unable to keep pace while falling to Stewartville 74-48 in the third-place game.
Behind 6-foot-8 junior forward Will Tschetter, who finished with 34 points, Stewartville built a 35-16 halftime lead and maintained a comfortable margin throughout the second half.
The Tigers (6-2), who outscored Stillwater 19-4 at the free throw line, also received 12 points apiece from Nolan Stier and Bradon Holschlag.
Max Shikenjanski, Ben Smalley and Ty Hawkins each scored 13 points to lead the Ponies (1-2 SEC, 4-4).
The Ponies are scheduled to host St. Louis Park in a nonconference game on Friday, Jan. 3 and then face Mahtomedi in another nonconference game on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Stillwater 16 32 — 48
Stewartville 35 39 — 74
Stillwater (pts): Max Shikenjanski 13, Tyler Tompkins 2, Ben Smalley 13, Ben Richardson 2, Sam Shikenjanski 5 and Ty Hawkins 13.
Stewartville: Nolan Stier 12, Bradon Holschlag 12, Austin Quandt 6, Chuck Winch 4, Derek Golliher 2 and Will Tschetter 34.
3-pointers: Sti, 4; Ste, 5.
Free throws: Sti, 4-6; Ste, 19-23.
Rochester Century 80,
Stillwater 52
Rochester Century drained 10 3-pointers and used a balanced scoring attack to cruise past the Ponies 80-52 in the semifinals of the Rotary Clubs Bracket on Friday, Dec. 27 at the Rochester Civic Auditorium.
Stillwater’s Max Shikenjanski led all scorers with 21 points and Ben Smalley chipped in with 12 points, but the Ponies gave up 52 points to trail by 17 at halftime.
Mark Leonard and Jack Fisher each scored 13 points while Gabe Hanson and Canon Tweed added 12 apiece for the Panthers (5-4).
Stillwater 35 17 — 52
Rochester Century 52 28 — 80
Stillwater (pts): Max Shikenjanski 21, Ben Smalley 12, Max Richardson 6, Sam Shikenjanski 4, Will Swanson 4, Ty Hawkins 2 and Ben Richardson 2.
Rochester Century: Adam Deng 7, RJ Saar 3, Carter Proud 4, Gabe Hanson 12, Stephen Olander 8, Mark Leonard 13, Jack Fisher 13, Canon Tweed 12, Peter Lynch 5 and Daunte Grafe 3.
3-pointers: St, 3; RC, 10.
Free throws: St, 7-11; RC, 10-15.
