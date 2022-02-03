Junior Max Shikenjanski drives in for a lay-up during the second half of Stillwater’s 66-54 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory over Woodbury on Friday, Jan. 28 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Stillwater guard Drew Johnson pushes the ball up court under pressure during the second half of a 66-54 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory over Woodbury on Friday, Jan. 28 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Facing a team it lost to be 19 points earlier this season, Stillwater never trailed in a 66-54 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory over Woodbury on Friday, Jan. 28 at Stillwater Area High School.
Tanner Thomson delivered a game-high 27 points to help the Ponies (5-5 SEC, 10-7) send Woodbury to its fifth straight league setback. The Royals (5-5, 8-8) started the season 5-0 in conference play.
Stillwater jumped out to a 16-4 lead midway through the first half, but the Royals answered with a 16-8 run to pull within four points at halftime.
Woodbury, which received a team-high 16 points from Cayden Narum, climbed within 40-39 with more than 11 minutes remaining, but an 11-2 run helped Stillwater pull away.
Max Shikenjanski finished with 19 points for the Ponies, who also received 11 points and the typical assortment of hustle plays from junior forward Tyler Wiese.
Blake Rohrer added 11 points for the Royals, well below the 28 points he provided in his team’s 69-50 victory over the Ponies on Dec. 14.
Woodbury 20 34 — 54
Stillwater 24 42 — 66
Woodbury (pts): Jabri Jackson 4, Quinten Cobb Butler 3, Blake Rohrer 11, Weston Bruning 2, James Maier 10, Cayden Narum 16, Carter Bolin 2 and Prince Nde 6.
Stillwater: Will Swanson 4, Drew Johnson 4, Tanner Thomson 27, Nick Koehn 1, Tyler Wiese 11 and Max Shikenjanski 19.
Stillwater 70, Hastings 45
At Hastings, Max Shikenjanski deposited a game-high 20 points to help lead Stillwater to a 70-45 nonconference victory over the Raiders on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Hastings High School.
Tanner Thomson followed with 12 points for the Ponies, who also received 11 points from Will Swanson and 10 from Joe Hoheisel.
Kelvin Maher netted 15 poitns to lead Hastings (3-14).
Stillwater 34 36 — 70
Hastings 17 28 — 45
Stillwater (pts): Will Swanson 11, Andy Gustafson 3, Blake Hilde 3, Drew Johnson 2, John Dieterle 1, Tanner Thomson 12, Nick Koehn 4, Joe Hoheisel 10, Tyler Wiese 4 and Max Shikenjanski 20.
Hastings: Kelvin Maher 15, Parker McGinnis 3, Brock Mosher 3, Axel Arnold 6, Ty Krick 4, Payton Lee-Dean 5, Kellen Nuyten 2 and Jonathan Watson 7.
