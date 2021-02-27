OAK PARK HEIGHTS — An even stronger performance than earlier this season was not enough for the Stillwater boys basketball team to earn a sweep against upstart Park.
The Wolfpack built an 11-point halftime lead and held off the Ponies for a 65-60 Suburban East Conference victory on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater (2-10 SEC, 2-10) defeated the Wolfpack 54-51 in the season opener, but Park was too strong down the stretch in this one while snapping a seven-game losing streak against the Ponies. Entering the game, Stillwater had won 23 of 24 games in the series dating back to the 2008-09 season.
“I think we played better in this game than we did in the win,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “These guys have always been willing to play hard and for the most part we play smart. It seemed like whenever we could get it to four or five points we would have a wide open shot and then miss. It’s no fault of our kids, they did everything they could but we just didn’t make some shots when we needed to.”
Park’s Pharrel Payne scored 26 points against the Ponies earlier this season and set the pace for the Wolfpack again this time around with 23 points. Evan Bearth added 17 points for the Wolfpack (7-5, 7-5), who are enjoying their best season in recent memory.
“They have some very good young guys and some solid seniors,” Hannigan said. “That was probably the most complete team game Park has played against us. They passed the ball well and weren’t selfish.”
Stillwater received a career-high 32 points from senior guard Tyler Tompkins, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Ponies from dropping their seventh game in a row.
Tompkins has scored in double figures in 11 of 12 games this season, but this easily surpassed his previous high scoring total of 18 points against East Ridge on Feb. 5. He finished with six of Stillwater’s nine 3-pointers in the game.
“He not only scored 32, but he always plays solid defense and gives us great effort and energy,” Hannigan said.
Since defeating Roseville 59-56 on Jan. 29, Stillwater is 0-5 in games decided by five points or less.
Stillwater’s first 12 points were scored on 3-pointers, but the Wolfpack eventually built a 15-point lead in the first half.
“We came out hot from the three-point line, but then struggled to score and that’s when they got up by 15,” Hannigan said.
Ponies post player Sam Shikenjanski was relegated to the bench after picking up his second foul midway through the first half, but he came back in with 1:30 remaining and helped the Ponies climb back within 39-28 at the break.
“We would have liked to be in a better spot, but it was better than where we were at,” Hannigan said.
Stillwater closed to within four points at 49-45 with 10 minutes remaining, but the Wolfpack did not relinquish the lead.
“The second half we had a hard time guarding their weave and they would dump it down to the post and Payne was just too tall for us,” Hannigan said. “Every point he scored was in the paint except for his free throws. Our defense could have been a little better containing people in the paint.”
Park connected on just 13 of 22 free throws, but still outscored the Ponies by more than seven (6 of 10) at the line.
The Wolfpack limited point guard Max Shikenjanski to 12 points, which is more than eight below his season average.
“They focused a lot on Shik, and that means somebody else had to step up and Tyler Tompkins did his part to step up,” Hannigan said. “We never got that one play that swung it. We hung around and made a bit of a comeback and played well in the second half, but we never got that one moment that sparked us onto a run that could have turned the game for us.”
Park 39 36 — 65
Stillwater 28 32 — 60
Park (pts): Pharrel Payne 23, Jack Blumberg 9, Brayden Fick 3, Brady Perryman 5, Evan Bearth 17 and Jayden Lane 8.
Stillwater: Andrew Gustafson 4, Tyler Tompkins 32, Max Shikenjanski 12, Nick Koehn 7 and Sam Shikenjanski 5.
Forest Lake 69, Stillwater 64
At Oak Park Heights, Jordan Boysen scored 22 points to lead a balanced attack as Forest Lake topped the Ponies 69-64 in a conference game on Friday, Feb. 19 at SAHS. It was the Rangers’ fifth straight victory over the Stillwater.
Max Shikenjanski led all scorers with 32 points, but the Ponies still trailed 38-26 at halftime. The second half was better, but the Ponies coughed up 23 turnovers while struggling to solve Forest Lake’s 1-3-1 zone defense.
“We didn’t have much success against it the last game,” Hannigan said. “We took better care of the ball in the second half. We outscored them in the second half, but were just not able to finish the deal.”
Shikenjanski was effective throughout, hitting 5 of 6 from three-point range and going 5 for 5 from inside the arc. He also finished 7 for 9 at the free throw line.
“He had a very efficient night,” Hannigan said. “He was able to be aggressive and got some easy two-point looks.”
Sam Shikenjanski grabbed 11 rebounds to go along with his 12 points for the Ponies and Tyler Tompkins added 10 points.
Forest Lake (7-4 SEC, 7-4) received 15 points from Carter Theisfeld and 11 from Jake Schlichtmann.
Stillwater was just 14 of 24 at the free throw line, but the Rangers were even worse while connecting on just 15 of 35 attempts.
Forest Lake 38 31 — 69
Stillwater 26 38 — 64
Forest Lake (pts): Jake Schlichtmann 11, Owen Berg 6, Austin Traylor 4, Brady Mettel 9, Carter Theisfeld 15, Ted Carey 2 and Jordan Boysen 22.
Stillwater: Andrew Gustafson 5, Tyler Tompkins 10, Max Shikenjanski 32, Sam Shikenjanski 12, Blake Hilde 3 and Tyler Wiese 2.
