OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Four Mounds View players scored in double figures to send the Mustangs to a 58-54 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory over the Ponies on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (6-7 SEC, 12-9), who defeated Mounds View in overtime earlier this season, entered the game with victories in four of their previous five games but were unable to solve the balanced Mustangs.
Max Shikenjanski paced Stillwater with a game-high 22 points.
Colby Deluce and Kobe Kirk scored 18 and 15 points to lead the Mustangs (6-7, 13-8).
Mounds View 30 28 — 58
Stillwater 26 28 — 54
Mounds View (pts): Kobe Kirk 15, Colby Deluce 18, Ryan Edelman 3, Jacob Becher 11 and Dylan Wheeler 11.
Stillwater: Will Swanson 6, Andy Gustafson 4, Drew Johnson 8, Tanner Thomson 4, Nick Koehn 2, Joe Hoheisel 2, Tyler Wiese 6 and Max Shikenjanski 22.
Stillwater 74, Forest Lake 49
At Forest Lake, the Ponies jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead and didn’t let up after the break while turning back the Rangers 74-40 in a conference game on Friday, Feb. 11 at Forest Lake High School.
Max Shikenjanski delivered 32 points while Will Swanson and Tanner Thomson added 11 apiece for the Ponies.
Nick Bartlett supplied a team-high 27 points for Forest Lake (2-11, 4-17).
Stillwater 41 33 — 74
Forest Lake 28 21 — 49
Stillwater (pts): Will Swanson 11, Andy Gustafson 2, Jaden Jones 3, Blake Hilde 2, Drew Johnson 7, Tanner Thomson 11, Joe Hoheisel 6 and Max Shikenjanski 32.
Forest Lake: Owen Waldoch 8, Nick Bartlett 27, Nolan Dumonceaux 3, Westin Hoyt 3, Ryan Olson 2, DJ Westman 3 and Noah Lukkason 3.
