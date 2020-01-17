NEW BRIGHTON — Kwame Herzog poured in 21 points to lead all scorers as Irondale held off Stillwater for a 59-54 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Irondale High School.
It was the fourth loss in a row for the Ponies (1-5 SEC, 5-8), but led by as many as 11 points in the first half.
The Knights (3-3, 9-3), who hit six 3-pointers in the first half, climbed back in the last seven minutes of the first half to pull away 31-29 at the intermission.
The lead changed hands a few times in the second half before some missed opportunities on offense helped the Knights build a five-point lead with about three minutes remaining.
“It was back and forth the second half until we had a couple rough possessions in a row,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said.
Stillwater did not commit a foul in the second half until there was just 2:58 remaining. After a series of fouls, the Ponies finally sent Irondale to the line with under two minutes remaining. After Irondale missed at the line, Ben Smalley hit a 3-pointer to pull Stillwater within two points with 1:30 left.
The Knights connected on two free throws about a minute to play, but Stillwater could not answer until a late 3-pointer as time expired.
Smalley finished with 11 points to lead the Ponies, who also received 10 points from Max Shikenjanski. Max Richardson and Sam Shikenjanski added eight points apiece, but the Ponies shot just 32 percent from the field and only shot five free throws in the game.
“We were prepared and in the first half we took away their ball-screen offense,” Hannigan said. “In the second half they came out and ran a cross screen, down screen that gave us some fits and caused some trouble.”
Stillwater 29 25 — 54
Irondale 31 28 — 59
Stillwater (pts): Max Richardson 8, Nick Cherry 1, Tyler Tompkins 8, Max Shikenjanski 10, Will Swanson 2, Ben Richardson 6, Sam Shikenjanski 8 and Ben Smalley 11.
Irondale: Yeshi Dorjee 6, Kwame Herzog 21, Michael Collins 6, Evan Romes 3, Bryce Baker 3, Jack Crooks 4, Henry Eilefson 3, Iggy Ejiofor 8 and Ahmad Berry 5.
Mounds View 66, Stillwater 39
At Oak Park Heights, the Mustangs continued their strong start to the season with a 66-39 conference victory over Stillwater on Friday, Jan. 10 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the 11th straight victory for the upstart Mustangs, who finished dead last in the SEC standings a year ago.
Mounds View’s winning streak was snapped by East Ridge 78-41 on Jan. 14, dropping the Mustangs (5-1 SEC, 11-1) behind the first-place Raptors (6-0, 9-4) and Cretin-Derham Hall (6-0, 11-2).
Mounds View built a 32-17 halftime lead against the Ponies. Stillwater closed to within 11 points and had the ball, but that was the narrowest margin before the Mustangs pulled away.
“They got on us early and their press didn’t allow us to get anything going offensively,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “I think we carried that frustration over to the defensive end.”
Freshman Max Shikenjanski finished with 21 points to score more than half of Stillwater’s points.
Mounds View’s Evan Kim led all scorers with 22 points while teammates John Montgomery, Jack Hentges and Thomas Gebhardt added eight points apiece.
“We didn’t close out on shooters very well,” Hannigan said. “They hit some threes and were able to pull away.”
Mounds View 32 34 — 66
Stillwater 17 22 — 39
Mounds View (pts): Jake Radabaugh 2, Drew DeBacker 5, Matt Nelson 3, Brett Bateman 1, Thomas Gebhardt 8, Evan Kim 22, John Montgomery 8, Cole Sorensen 3, Dylan Wheeler 6 and Jack Hentges 8.
Stillwater: Nick Cherry 2, Ty Hawkins 3, Max Shikenjanski 21, Will Swanson 3, Ben Richardson 3, Sam Shikenjanski 2 and Ben Smalley 5.
