OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Entering the season with higher expectations than in recent years, the Stillwater boys basketball team pulled away for an 81-60 victory in its Suburban East Conference opener on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Stillwater Area High School.
Max Shikenjanski poured in 28 points to lead the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 3-1), who built a 10-point halftime lead. Tyler Wiese hit three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points while Brett Hilde added 15 points.
Carter Bolin paced the Royals (0-1, 1-3) with 15 points.
Woodbury 21 39 — 60
Stillwater 31 50 — 81
Woodbury (pts): Finn Norman 8, Cayden Narum 8, Jabri Jackson 5, Marquivion Beasley 10, Quentin Cobb-Butler 5, Carter Bolin 15 and Keaton Brown 9.
Stillwater: Brett Hilde 15, Henry Zollar 7, Joe Hoheisel 5, John Dieterle 2, Lake de Jongh 5, Tyler Wiese 19 and Max Shikenjanski 28.
Blaine 77, Stillwater 72
At Blaine, four Ponies finished in double figures as part of a balanced scoring attack, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Blaine in a 77-72 nonconference setback on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Blaine High School.
Joe Hoheisel supplied a team-high 15 points for the Ponies, who were playing without the program’s all-time leading scorer Max Shikenjanski because he was playing in the Minnesota All-Star Football game.
Henry Zollar finished with 13 points and Brett Hilde aedded 12 for the Ponies, who also received 10 points from Tyler Wiese.
Ethan Pettis drained 6 of 10 3-pointers for the Bengals () and led all scorers with 21 points. Blaine connected on 9 of 21 from three-point range in the game, compared to just 2 of 10 for the Ponies.
Stillwater 31 41 — 72
Blaine 41 36 — 77
Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 12, Henry Zollar 13, Brady Benning 8, Aiden Hammond 8, Joe Hoheisel 15, Lake de Jongh 6 and Tyler Wiese 10.
Blaine: Jordan Lyon 17, Alvin Payne 6, Tyler Terry 2, Ethan Pettis 21, Ryan Bohlman 17 and Zach Schusted 14.
Stillwater 71, Apple Valley 44
At Apple Valley, Max Shikenjanski hit for 27 points to lead all scorers as the Ponies cruised to a 71-44 nonconference victory over the Eagles on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Apple Valley High School.
Ten different players scored in the game for Stillwater, which also received 12 points from Lake de Jongh.
Stillwater 71
Apple Valley 44
Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 4, Ryan Silbernagel 3, Riley Runk 1, Brady Benning 3, Aiden Hammond 3, Joe Hoheisel 6, John Dieterle 3, Lake de Jongh 12, Tyler Wiese 7 and Max Shikenjanski 27.
