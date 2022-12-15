OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Entering the season with higher expectations than in recent years, the Stillwater boys basketball team pulled away for an 81-60 victory in its Suburban East Conference opener on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Stillwater Area High School.

Max Shikenjanski poured in 28 points to lead the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 3-1), who built a 10-point halftime lead. Tyler Wiese hit three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points while Brett Hilde added 15 points.

Tags

Load comments