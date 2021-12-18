WOODBURY — Junior Max Shikenjanski poured in a game-high 36 points, but Stillwater was unable to keep pace in the second half while falling to Woodbury 69-50 in a Suburban East Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Woodbury High School.
Shikenjanski scored his 1,000th career point in the game, becoming just the eighth player in the program’s history to achieve that milestone. Needing just 14 points to reach 1,000, Shikenjanski hit five of the team’s seven 3-pointers and also pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds and finished with four steals.
He joins Matt Anderson (1,277), Joel Armstrong (1,166), Kevin Gullikson (1,103), Jeff Nelson (1,101), Josh Matel (1,091), Daren Danielson (1,090) and Andrew Duxbury (1,073) as the only Ponies in the 1,000-point club.
Drew Johnson added six points for the Ponies while Nick Koehn grabbed six rebounds.
Stillwater 25 25 — 50
Woodbury 29 40 — 69
Stillwater (pts): Drew Johnson 6, Tanner Thomson 5, Nick Koehn 2, Tyler Wiese 1 and Max Shikenjanski 36.
Woodbury: Jabri Jackson 5, Quinten Cobb Butler 3, Blake Rohrer 28, James Maier 8, Cayden Narum 7, Carter Bolin 11 and Prince Nde 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.