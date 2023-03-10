OAK PARK HEIGHTS — In his final game in the home gym, senior guard Max Shikenjanski checked off two more school records while helping the Ponies to a 91-59 victory over sixth-seeded St. Paul Central in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 8 at Stillwater Area High School.
Shikenjanski scored 18 points and dished out a school record 14 assists, which also moved him into the top spot on the school’s career list for assists with 345.
More importantly, the efforts led Stillwater to its first postseason victory since 2015. The Ponies (18-9) will travel to second-seeded White Bear Lake for the section semifinals on Saturday, March 11. The Bears (19-7) advanced with a 50-31 semifinal winner over Woodbury.
Shikenjanski, who is already the program’s all-time leading scorer and holds the career record for steals, added eight rebounds and six steals against the Minutemen (15-9).
“Obviously there’s times we have needed him to score a little bit more, but he’s so good at passing the ball,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “He’s always scored a ton of points because we’ve always needed him to, but he’s the best passer I’ve ever seen.”
Three early steals by Shikenjanski and some transition scoring helped set the tone against Central as the Ponies jumped out to a 53-30 halftime lead.
“They were a team that we respected the heck out of,” Hannigan said. “They beat a good Anoka team that upset Blaine tonight and were up 15 points on Duluth East, which is a No. 2 seed in their section. I think they were a little off tonight, but they were a quality team and the five games I watched they were definitely a better team.”
Stillwater’s Tanner Thomson led all scorers with 23 points and Brett Hilde matched a career high with 16 points. Lake de Jongh also chipped in with 12 points for the Ponies.
Allen Lankford scored 17 points to pace Central.
“We were able to get down into our primary break and score out of it,” Hannigan said. “We were able to get open shots quickly and there was very few times tonight we were in our half-court offense.”
He expects a slower game on Saturday against the Bears, who split their two conference games during the regular season. Stillwater prevailed 57-43 in the first meeting on Dec. 16 and the Bears followed with a 67-50 triumph on Feb. 2.
With the victory over Central, the Ponies finished a perfect 11-0 in home games this season — which includes victories over top-seeded East Ridge, White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi, which is ranked sixth in Class AAA.
Shikenjanski, who set countless records this fall while quarterbacking the Ponies football team to its first state tournament appearance in 16 years, surpassed Andrew Schmiesing for the assists record at Stillwater. Schmiesing racked up 335 career assists from 2001 to 2004.
The 14 assists also bettered the previous standard of 13 in a game set by Dean Anderson in 1977 and matched twice by Josh Ellwein in 1993.
St. Paul Central 30 29 — 59
Stillwater 53 38 — 91
St. Paul Central (pts): Allen Lankford 17, Ty’Jawn Cox-Curtis 15, Eli Moseman 4, Henry Acker 6, P.J. Blakey Jr. 13, Jack Augustine 2 and Kurohan Davis 2.
Stillwater: Brett Hilde 16, Henry Zollar 6, Brady Benning 2, Aiden Hammond 3, Danney Belonio 2, Joe Hoheisel 3, Tanner Thomson 23, Joe Fredkove 2, Lake de Jongh 12, Tyler Wiese 4 and Max Shikenjanski 18.
Stillwater 67, C-D Hall 64
At St. Paul, the Ponies closed out the regular season with a thrilling 67-64 Suburban East Conference victory over the Raiders on Friday, March 3 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
In a game that went back and forth throughout, the Ponies trailed by seven points with just 1:08 remaining before a furious rally.
Tanner Thomson, who finished with 22 points, drained a 3-pointer to pull Stillwater within four points. Cretin-Derham Hall (9-9 SEC, 14-13) hit two free throws for a 64-58 advantage. Thomson delivered again with a 3-pointer while getting fouled and the four-point sequence pulled Stillwater within two points.
The Ponies pressed and Thomson deflected a ball to Max Shikenjanski, who made an and-one lay-up that put Stillwater in front 65-64 with 40 seconds remaining.
“It was one of the three wildest games I’ve ever coached,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “We went from seven down to up one in 30 seconds.”
Cretin-Derham Hall ran the clock down before Shikenjanski blocked a shot by Adam Tauer and gained possession of the ball before getting fouled with two seconds remaining. Shikenjanski made both free throws and a desperation half-court attempt by the Raiders at the buzzer was off the mark.
“To have a comeback win like that gives a lot of our guys some confidence and excitement,” Hannigan said. “It gives us a ton of momentum to have a comeback win like that.”
Tauer finished with 18 points to lead the Raiders.
Shikenjanski scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to lead the Ponies, who also received 13 points from Brett Hilde.
With the victory, the Ponies finished third in the SEC standings behind East Ridge (17-1, 21-6) and White Bear Lake (15-3, 18-9). It marks Stillwater’s highest conference finish since tying East Ridge for third place in 2014-15.
Stillwater 28 39 — 67
C-D Hall 29 35 — 64
Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 13, Henry Zollar 6, Tanner Thomson 22 and Max Shikenjanski 26.
Cretin-Derham Hall: Adam Tauer 18, Anthony Knight 3, Miles Bollinger 7, Colin Hilger 2, Jake Little 11, Monteef Dixon 4, Luke Jacobson 15 and Sam Koopmeiners 4.
