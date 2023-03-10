3-10 spo-bbask Jongh col.jpg

Junior Lake de Jongh glides in for a lay-up during the second half of Stillwater’s 91-59 victory over St. Paul Central in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AAAA boys basketball tournament on Wednesday, March 8 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — In his final game in the home gym, senior guard Max Shikenjanski checked off two more school records while helping the Ponies to a 91-59 victory over sixth-seeded St. Paul Central in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 8 at Stillwater Area High School.

Shikenjanski scored 18 points and dished out a school record 14 assists, which also moved him into the top spot on the school’s career list for assists with 345.

