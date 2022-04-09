It was a record-breaking season in several categories for Max Shikenjanski, who was named the Offensive MVP for the Stillwater boys basketball team during its postseason awards banquet on March 21.
Shikenjanski was the lone all-conference selection for the Ponies, who finished with a 13-14 record after getting stopped by fourth-seeded Tartan 56-41 in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AAAA tournament. Stillwater placed eighth in the Suburban East Conference with a 7-11 record.
Sophomore Joe Hoheisel was honored as the Defensive MVP for the Ponies.
Shikenjanski, an honorable mention selection to the Star Tribune All-Metro Team, became the program’s all-time leading scorer and set several additional records this season. The junior scored 765 points while averaging 28.3 points per game — bettering the previous school standard of 578 points in a season by Chris Engler in 1977 and Kevin Gullickson in 2005. Shikenjanski surpassed the scoring average record he set at 24.2 points per game a year ago.
Shikenjanski will enter his senior season with 1,685 points, which is more than 400 points ahead of previous leading career scorer Matt Anderson (1,277). Shikenjanski also broke season school records for field goals made (267), field goals attempted (617) and three-point attempts (231). He also matched Drew Carty’s school record with 88 steals in a season and ranks third on the school’s all-time list in that category with 156, trailing only 1997 graduate Adam Runk (165) and Carty (165), a 1998 graduate.
Shikenjanski’s 69 three-point field goals made in a season ranks sixth on the team’s all-time list while junior Tanner Thomson cracked the top 10 list 61 made 3-pointers (eighth) and 170 three-point attempts (ninth). Shikenjanski also ranks second with 240 free throw attempts in a season and third with 161 made free throws. He shot a team-beat 51.3 percent on two-point field goals and 29.9 percent from three-point range.
Swanson led the Ponies in three-point shooting accuracy this season at 43.1 percent, which ranks eighth on the program’s all-time list. Thomson made 36.1 percent of his three-point attempts and Drew Johnson wasn’t far behind at 34.4 percent. Swanson (78.9 percent) and Thomson (78.1 percent) were also the team’s most accurate free throw shooters.
Shikenjanski led the Ponies with 222 rebounds, an average of 8.2 rebounds per game, and also dished out a team-high 79 assists.
Thomson was an honorable mention all-conference selection for the Ponies.
Junior Brady Benning received the team’s Most Improved Player Award while junior Tyler Wiese, who took a team-high nine charging calls, received the Mr. Hustle Award.
Senior Andy Gustafson garnered the Pony Award and also received the Coach Wes Windmiller Scholarship, an award presented annually in memory of the coach who led Stillwater for 11 seasons from 1948 to 1959.
Johnson, a senior, was named the Paxton Harvieux Scholarship recipient, an award presented in memory of the former Stillwater basketball player who died in a car crash in 2014.
Boys basketball
All-Conference: Max Shikenjanski; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Tanner Thomson; Star Tribune All-Metro Honorable Mention: Max Shikenjanski; Most Improved Player: Brady Benning; Mr. Hustle: Tyler Wiese; Pony Award: Andy Gustafson; Coach Wes Windmiller Scholarship: Andy Gustafson; Paxton Harvieux Scholarship: Drew Johnson; Defensive MVP: Joe Hoheisel; Offensive MVP: Max Shikenjanski; Captains elect: To be announced.
