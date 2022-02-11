HUDSON, Wis. — Max Shikenjanski delivered a game-high 35 points to help send Stillwater to a 75-65 nonconference boys basketball victory over the Raiders on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Hudson High School.
The victory was the third in the last four games for the Ponies (5-6 Suburban East Conference, 11-8), who jumped out to a 38-25 halftime lead.
It was the ninth game this season with 31 or more points for Shikenjanski.
Tanner Thomson added 17 points and Drew Johnson chipped in with 11 for Stillwater.
Evan Tyler totaled 16 points to lead Hudson (10-8), which also received 15 points from Andre Renta.
Stillwater 38 37 — 75
Hudson 25 40 — 65
Stillwater (pts): Will Swanson 6, Drew Johnson 11, Tanner Thomson 17, Nick Koehn 6 and Max Shikenjanski 35.
Hudson: Andre Renta 15, Grant Jamieson 3, Ben Healy 6, Ben Berkhoff 12, Evan Tyler 16 and John Witcher 13.
White Bear Lake 66, Stillwater 57
At Oak Park Heights, Jack Janicki scored a game-high 22 points and the Bears (6-5 SEC, 10-9) overcame a four-point halftime deficit to defeat Stillwater 66-57 in a Suburban East Conference game on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Stillwater Area High School.
Max Shikenjanski finished with 21 points to lead the Ponies, who also received 10 points from Tanner Thomson and seven from Nick Koehn.
White Bear Lake 25 41 — 66
Stillwater 29 28 — 57
White Bear Lake (pts): Alex Lockwood 6, Jack Janicki 22, Jontay Vaulx 4, Jeremy Kolb 12, Jack Misgen 7 and Wyatt Hawks 15.
Stillwater: Will Swanson 3, Andy Gustafson 5, Drew Johnson 4, Tanner Thomson 10, Nick Koehn 7, Joe Hoheisel 5, Tyler Wiese 2 and Max Shikenjanski 21.
