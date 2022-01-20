OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After breaking an individual record early on, Max Shikenjanski provided a thrilling capper for the Stillwater boys basketball team in a 74-71 Suburban East Conference victory over Roseville on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Stillwater Area High School.
The junior drove the length of the floor and drained a runner in traffic from beyond the three-point arc with about a second remaining to lift the Ponies to another come-from-behind victory, setting off a wild celebration as players and fans stormed the court. The buzzer beater provided the only lead of the game for Stillwater, which trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half.
“There’s nothing Max does that surprises me,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said.
The Ponies (4-3 SEC, 8-5) overcame a 18-point deficit with eight minutes remaining in an overtime victory over Mounds View earlier this month.
Shikenjanski’s game-winner was set up after Nick Koehn drew a charging call on the other end with just 4.4 seconds remaining. The Raiders were out of timeouts and Stillwater quickly inbounded to Shikenjanski for the dramatic conclusion.
It wasn’t the only significant achievement for Shikenjanski as he entered the game needing just five points to break the program’s all-time scoring record — which was held by current Ponies assistant coach Matt Anderson, who scored 1,277 points before graduating in 2015.
Shikenjanski hit a 3-pointer to start the game and tied the record with a free throw before hitting a jump shot from the elbow to set the record.
He finished with a game-high 41 points and now has 1,314 in his career. It was his fourth game this season with 40 or more points.
But it was the win that provide the biggest celebration.
The Raiders built a 36-29 halftime lead and extended it to a 15-point advantage with 12 minutes remaining.
After getting held scoreless in the first half, Stillwater’s Tanner Thomson hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to help spark the comeback.
The Ponies climbed back to within three points on a steal and layup from Shikenjanski with less than three minutes remaining.
Khalid Abdi and Charlie Pearson each hit four 3-pointers and combined for 35 points to lead the Raiders (1-6, 3-11), who defeated Forest Lake 63-58 in their previous game.
Roseville 36 35 — 71
Stillwater 29 45 — 74
Roseville (pts): Keyon Broussard 13, Charlie Pearson 17, Cohen Rice 7, Tate Peterson 8, Isaac Ivy 6, Khalid Abdi 18 and William DeVries 2.
Stillwater: Will Swanson 3, Andy Gustafson 3, Drew Johnson 2, Tanner Thomson 17, Nick Koehn 2, Joe Hoheisel 3, Tyler Wiese 3 and Max Shikenjanski 41.
Park 59, Stillwater 52
At Cottage Grove, the Wolfpack closed out the game with a 9-2 run to slip past Stillwater 59-52 in a conference game on Friday, Jan. 14 at Park High School.
University of Minnesota recruit Pharrel Payne scored 26 points lead the way for Park (4-3 SEC, 8-5).
Stillwater’s only three conference losses are to three teams even or ahead in the conference standings, including the Wolfpack, East Ridge (6-0, 10-2) and Woodbury (5-2, 7-5).
Max Shikenjanski led the Ponies with 25 points.
With the score tied 50-all and less than three minutes remaining, Payne converted an old-fashioned three-point play and Stillwater went cold down the stretch.
“Our guys played tough,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “Park is one of the most talented teams in the conference and Payne could play for the Gophers tomorrow if he wanted to. He had 26 points, but he had to earn all of them. Their size and strength ended up winning out, but our guys battled. We hung in there.”
Tanner Thomson contributed 11 points for the Ponies and Drew Johnson chipped in with 10.
Stillwater 25 27 — 52
Park 32 27 — 59
Stillwater (pts): Andy Gustafson 2, Drew Johnson 10, Tanner Thomson 11, Nick Koehn 2, Tyler Wiese 2 and Max Shikenjanski 25.
Park: Brady Perryman 3, Brayden Fick 4, David Ola-Kazim 3, Pharrel Payne 26, Jamari Walker 14, Michael Suh 3 and Josh Hatano 3.
