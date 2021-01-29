ST. PAUL — A similar story played out in each of Stillwater’s recent boys basketball setbacks against Cretin-Derham Hall and Woodbury.
The Ponies, who were outscored in the second half of both games, were unable to maintain a five-point halftime lead while losing to the Raiders 59-46 in a Suburban East Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Cretin-Derham Hall.
It was the third straight loss for the Ponies (1-3 SEC, 1-3) after a season-opening victory over Park.
Max Shikenjanski scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the first half for the Ponies, but the Ponies were unable to maintain that pace after halftime.
“He was able to be a play-maker in transition in the first half,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “We were able to stretch the floor a little bit and play with some pace. That allowed for some easy points in the first half.
“We prevented them from getting into the paint and they had to settle for some shots from outside and we rebounded. We held the transition points down in the first half.”
Tre Holloman also got on track for the Raiders (2-2, 2-2), scoring 17 of his game-high 25 points in the second half. He also hit 9 of 10 free throws in the game.
“We started to turn the ball over more in the second half and (Holloman) got out in transition,” Hannigan said. “He’s too athletic and too good to allow him to get into open space.”
Three players finished in double figures for the Ponies, but only four players scored overall. Tyler Tompkins totaled 14 points and Sam Shikenjanski added 11.
The Ponies climbed to within 11 points with six minutes remaining, but that was the narrowest margin the rest of the way.
“The second half our help-side was getting fatigued and our defensive rotations was slowed and we started turning the ball over,” Hannigan said. “The second half we kind of let them get out in transition more than that was the difference between the two halves.”
Stillwater was outscored 39-21 in the second half. The turnovers and shooting struggles were similar in their loss at home to Woodbury the previous week.
“It’s kind of how it went here,” Hannigan said. “(Cretin-Derham Hall) scored the last four points of the first half and the first four points of the second half and six of those points were off turnovers for easy transition buckets.”
Stillwater 25 21 — 46
Cretin-Derham Hall 20 39 — 59
Stillwater (pts): Tyler Tompkins 14, Max Shikenjanski 19, Nick Koehn 2 and Sam Shikenjanski 11.
Cretin-Derham Hall: Jordan Stewart 3, Daniel Montalbano 4, Jack Tauer 3, Tre Holloman 25, Marselio Mendez 5, Al Fleming 3, Jack Plum 8 and Peter Howard 8.
Woodbury 67, Stillwater 49
At Oak Park Heights, after staying close throughout the first half, the Ponies went ice cold after the intermission while fading in a 67-49 conference loss to Woodbury on Friday, Jan. 22 at Stillwater Area High School.
After leading by four points at halftime, the Royals (1-3 SEC, 1-3) scored the first 15 points of the second half to build a 48-31 lead with less than 12 minutes remaining.
“We hung tough in the first half and were playing well, but we just couldn’t find a bucket to start the second half,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said.
The Ponies committed turnovers on three of their first four possessions to start the second half.
“They got six immediate points on transition lay-ups,” Hannigan said.
Stillwater hit 5 of 12 3-pointers (41 percent), compared to just 4 of 17 (23 percent) for the Royals, but Woodbury shot 67 percent on two-point field goals.
“They were getting a lot of easy points in the paint,” Hannigan said.
Woodbury’s Devin Padelford led all scorers with 19 points and Bradley Cimperman addded 17.
Tyler Tompkins and Sam Shikenjanski each led the Ponies with 14 points and Andrew Gustafson added 12.
Sam Shikenjanski led the Ponies with seven rebounds while Nick Koehn pulled down six boards.
The Ponies allowed 46 points in the paint, 23 transition points and 24 points off turnovers.
“We didn’t play that bad in the halfcourt, but gave up a lot of easy buckets,” Hannigan said. “We just needed to get back in transition and take care of the ball better.
“We’re learning every game and I thought we improved from Woodbury (to Cretin-Derham Hall),” Hannigan said. “Every year is different and this year we have to figure out our own issues. We just have to figure out who we are.”
Woodbury 33 34 — 67
Stillwater 29 20 — 49
Woodbury (pts): Donald West 7, Devin Padelford 19, Bradley Cimperman 17, Blake Rohrer 8, James Maier 3 and Mac Lockner 13.
Stillwater: Andrew Gustafson 12, Tyler Tompkins 14, Max Shikenjanski 6, Nick Koehn 3 and Sam Shikenjanski 14.
