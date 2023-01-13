WOODBURY — Defending Suburban East Conference champion East Ridge has moved to the front of the line again this season after handing Stillwater a 76-62 boys basketball setback on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at East Ridge High School.

Fresh off a victory over previously unbeaten Mounds View, the Ponies (3-1 SEC, 7-4) were handed their first conference loss of the season by East Ridge (5-0, 6-4).

Tags

Load comments