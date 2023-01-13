Senior Tanner Thomson launches a three-point attempt during the second half of Stillwater’s boys basketball victory over Mounds View on Friday, Jan. 6 at SAHS. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Senior Brett Hilde drives around a Mounds View defender during Stillwater’s 67-56 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory on Friday, Jan. 6 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
WOODBURY — Defending Suburban East Conference champion East Ridge has moved to the front of the line again this season after handing Stillwater a 76-62 boys basketball setback on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at East Ridge High School.
Fresh off a victory over previously unbeaten Mounds View, the Ponies (3-1 SEC, 7-4) were handed their first conference loss of the season by East Ridge (5-0, 6-4).
Stillwater’s Max Shikenjanski led all scorers with 25 points, but the Raptors carried a five-point lead into halftime and pulled away while outscoring the Ponies 43-34 in the second half.
Charlie Theis scored 21 points to lead four Raptors in double figures. Alex Mattes finished with 16 points while freshman Cedric Tomes and Daejohn Thomas added 10 points apiece.
Tanner Thomson added 14 points for the Ponies, who join Mounds View (3-1, 8-1) as the only other one-loss teams in conference play.
Shikenjanski, who entered the season as Stillwater’s all-time leading scorer, is closing in on another milestone. The senior and University of Minnesota football recruit enters the home game against Park (1-3, 2-4) on Friday, Jan. 13 needing just 31 points to reach 2,000 in his career.
Shikenjanski is averaging 28.4 points per game this season.
Stillwater 28 34 — 62
East Ridge 33 43 — 76
Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 6, Henry Zollar 2, Aiden Hammond 3, Joe Hoheisel 5, Tanner Thomson 14, Tyler Wiese 7 and Max Shikenjanski 25.
East Ridge: Peter Koland 2, Cedric Tomes 10, Alex Mattes 16, Parker Wellman 9, Grant Miley 4, Charlie Theis 21, Daejohn Thomas 10 and Charlie Bern 4.
Stillwater 67, Mounds View 56
At Oak Park Heights, Max Shikenjanski poured in 29 points as the Ponies handed Mounds View its first loss of the season on Friday, Jan. 6 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Mustangs scored the first four points of the second half to pull even at 29-all, but Stillwater quickly regained the lead and eventually pulled away from there.
Joe Hoheisel drained two 3-pointers late in the second half to help the Ponies maintain their lead and finished with 11 points. Tanner Thomson added nine points in his first game of the season.
Senior guard Colby Deluce paced the Mustangs with 24 points.
Mounds View 25 31 — 56
Stillwater 29 38 — 67
Mounds View (pts): Colby Deluce 24, Joey Fretheim 7, Hunter Ebben 1, Calloway Hass 2, Jacob Becher 18 and Eli Roe 4.
Stillwater: Brett Hilde 8, Henry Zollar 2, Brady Benning 4, Joe Hoheisel 11, Tanner Thomson 9, Lake de Jongh 4 and Max Shikenjanski 29.
