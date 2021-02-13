FOREST LAKE — Nick Barlett poured in 25 points to help Forest Lake rally from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Stillwater 69-62 in a Suburban East Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Forest Lake High School.
It was the third straight loss for the Ponies (2-6 SEC, 2-6), who lead by as many as 15 points in the first half but were unable to maintain that momentum after halftime.
Forest Lake overtook the Ponies midway through the second half, but Stillwater remained within striking distance while pulling within 62-60 with less than a minute remaining.
The Rangers sealed the victory without making a field goal, scoring all of their last 10 points at the free throw line. The Ponies, meanwhile, committed four turnovers in the last three minutes of the game.
“In the first half we were able to penetrate the zone and get lay-ups and open looks,” Stillwater coach Brady Hannigan said. “In the second half they pulled their middle guy up and we were too small to get the ball over the top of them. We just didn’t pass out of their zone.”
The second-half struggles have plagued the Ponies in several games this season.
Stillwater is shooting 44 percent (overall) in the first half of games, but just 36 percent in the second half.
Those numbers are also represented in the team’s scoring. Stillwater has been outscored 209 to 200 in the first half of games, but that margin jumps to 306 to 215 in the second half.
“We have had a hard time scoring in the second half,” Hannigan said.“Fatigue has to be in there somewhere. It’s also learning how to play for 36 minutes.”
Max Shikenjanski scored 18 points to lead a balanced attack for the Ponies. Andrew Gustafson added 14 points and Tyler Tompkins chipped in with 12 points. Post player Sam Shikenjanski also finished in double figures with 10 points.
“I think it has to do with us as a team not having much depth,” Hannigan said of the second-half differential. “Tonight was the most scoring diversity we’ve had all year, but we only really play four guards and three posts.”
Stillwater 40 22 — 62
Forest Lake 30 39 — 69
Stillwater (pts): Andrew Gustafson 14, Tyler Tompkins 12, Max Shikenjanski 18, Sam Shikenjanski 10, Anthony Ingram 4 and Tyler Wiese 4.
Forest Lake: Jake Schlichtmann 4, Owen Berg 11, Nick Bartlett 25, Austin Traylor 3, Brady Mettel 3, Carter Theisfeld 6, Owen Waldoch 4 and Jordan Boysen 13.
East Ridge 83, Stillwater 57
At Woodbury, the ninth-ranked Raptors stormed out to a 47-26 halftime lead on the way to an 83-57 victory over Stillwater on Friday, Feb. 5 at East Ridge High School.
The Raptors (5-2 SEC, 5-2) received 20 points apiece from Drew Adams and Alex Mattes.
“We had a hard time with their length,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “We weren’t able to pass around or over them and were not able to get to the spots we wanted to.”
East Ridge had too much firepower for the Ponies, despite a strong shooting night from the perimeter. Max Shikenjanski paced Stillwater with 19 points while Tyler Tompkins finished with 18 points.
Tompkins hit 2 of 3 attempts from beyond the three-point arc and Anadrew Gustafson connected on 3 of 4 to finish with nine points.
Stillwater made 8 of 17 3-pointers, but East Ridge was even better while draining 12 of 20 from long range.
“We shot well from three,” Hannigan said. “It was our best shooting night of the season.”
Stillwater 26 31 — 57
East Ridge 47 36 — 83
Stillwater (pts): Andrew Gustafson 9, William Swanson 7, Tyler Tompkins 18, Max Shikenjanski 19, Jake Morgan 1, Sam Shikenjanski 2 and Anthony Ingram 1.
East Ridge: Pete Koland 2, Ben North 5, Alex Mattes 20, Kendall Blue 13, Drew Adams 20, Carson Koch 3, Rodrick Payne 4, Dane Meuler 2, Luke Budzyn 12 and Max Kenol 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.