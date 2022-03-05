OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It took a last-minute really to pull even at the end of regulation and the Stillwater boys basketball team rode that momentum to an 87-74 overtime victory over Irondale in a Suburban East Conference game on Tuesday, March 1 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (7-10 SEC, 13-12) snapped a four-game losing streak — after having not lost more than two games in a row at any other point this season.
“It was super important,” Stillwater coach Brady Hannigan said. “That was our longest losing streak of the year and the boys needed that. It gives us a little more confidence going into the Cretin game and the section tournament.”
The Ponies host Cretin-Derham Hall in their final regular season game on Friday, March 4 with a Section 4AAAA quarterfinals match-up against an opponent to be determined on Wednesday, March 9.
Stillwater lost to Irondale (9-8, 15-10) 71-68 earlier this season and things weren’t looking promising for a split the Knights went ahead 66-59 on an alley-oop slam dunk by DJ Anthony with two minutes remaining.
The Ponies climbed back, however, with a 12-5 run to close out the second half.
Stillwater’s Max Shikenjanski led all scorers with 35 points, but 23 of those came in the last 12 minutes of regulation and overtime. He sparked the comeback with two free throws and then Drew Johnson scored in the paint and followed with a 3-pointer to pull the Ponies within 68-66 with 52 seconds remaining.
The Ponies trailed by four points until Shikenjanski hit a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to pull within 70-69. The Knights made one of two free throws to provide a two-point margin with five seconds remaining, but Shikenjanski drove hard to the basket and was fouled just prior to the buzzer.
A 67-percent free throw shooter on the season, Shikenjanski drained both to send the game to overtime. He made 13 of 14 free throws in the game and Stillwater was 19 of 22 for 86.4 percent as a team overall.
Irondale made 18 of 28 free throws overall, but several of those misses occurred down the stretch to assist Stillwater’s comeback.
“He played well that last four or five minutes,” Hannigan said of Shikenjanski. “Most people would be sweating (those free throws), but it doesn’t faze him and none of that surprises me.”
He also had plenty of support. Drew Johnson scored a career-high 23 points and the 6-foot-0 guard also pulled down seven rebounds.
“That’s a good night,” Hannigan said.
Tanner Thomson added 18 points for Stillwater, which shot 43.5 percent (10 of 23) from three-point range in the game.
Shikenjanski led the Ponies with 12 rebounds.
The Ponies also received some gritty minutes from junior Tyler Wiese, who has been battered with a variety of injuries and illness this season. His toughness in the paint helps set the tone for the team, Hannigan suggested.
“I thought Wiese did a great job of getting in there and providing some energy for us,” the coach said. “He’s been beat up more than any other kid, but I just thought his presence in there gave us the spark we needed.”
This was Stillwater’s third overtime game of the season. The Ponies lost to Mahtomedi in overtime on Dec. 21, but outscored Mounds View 13-2 in an overtime victory on Jan. 7 and pulled away with another surge in the extra session against the Knights — a 29-5 combined margin in their last two overtime periods.
“Once we got to that point they were comfortable with another five minutes,” Hannigan said.
Anthony finished with 17 points to lead Irondale while Obinna Izuora added 16 points.
Irondale 31 40 3 — 74
Stillwater 25 46 16 — 87
Irondale (pts): Jake Dedominces 2, Obinna Izuora 16, DJ Anthony 17, Dane Dedominces 12, Cooper O’Brien 8, Max Herlofsky 8, Drake Gomez 7 and Calvin Marcellus 4.
Stillwater: Will Swanson 3, Andy Gustafson 2, Drew Johnson 23, Tanner Thomson 18, Nick Koehn 6 and Max Shikenjanski 35.
Roseville 53, Stillwater 50
At Roseville, poor shooting and turnovers plagued the Ponies in a 53-50 conference loss to the Raiders on Friday, Feb. 25 at Roseville Area High School.
Max Shikenjanski accounted for nearly 60 percent of Stillwater’s scoring while finishing with a game-high 29 points and Tanner Thomson added 12 points.
Thomson hit a 3-pointer as Stillwater pulled within 51-50 with seven seconds remaining. The Raiders made two free throws to open up a three-point lead, but a three-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark as Stillwater dropped its fourth game in a row.
Evan Fischer led the Raiders (4-13, 6-19) with 18 points and Cohen Rice chipped in with 11.
Stillwater 17 33 — 50
Roseville 20 33 — 53
Stillwater (pts): Andy Gustafson 2, Drew Johnson 4, Tanner Thomson 12, Nick Koehn 1, Brady Benning 2 and Max Shikenjanski 29.
Roseville: Keyon Broussard 6, Charlie Pearson 7, Cohen Rice 11, Ataa Mensah 2, Evan Fischer 18, Isaac Ivy 3 and Khalid Abdi 6.
