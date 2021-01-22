COTTAGE GROVE — Climbing back after a sluggish start, Stillwater overtook the Wolfpack for a 54-51 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory on Friday, Jan. 15 at Park High School.
In what was the season opener for both teams, the Ponies extended their impressive run of success against Park (1-1 SEC, 1-1). It was Stillwater’s seventh consecutive victory in the series and the Ponies have now won 23 of their last 24 against the Wolfpack dating back to the 2008-09 season.
The Ponies dug themselves into an early hole while trailing 25-7 with just five minutes remaining in the first half. They rallied with a 16-1 run to close out the first half and it remained tight the rest of the way.
Stillwater built a six-point lead with just 2:30 remaining, but the Wolfpack scored on three straight possessions after Stillwater turnovers to tie the game at 48-all. The Ponies scored and got a stop on the other end, forcing Park to foul with about 30 seconds remaining.
Tyler Tompkins sank two free throws for the Ponies before Park responded with its only 3-pointer of the game to pull within one. Max Shikenjanski hit two more free throws with six seconds remaining to provide the final margin.
Shikenjanski scored 17 of his team-high 24 points in the second half.
It wasn’t a flawless performance for the Ponies, who committed 17 turnovers and allowed 21 offensive rebounds to the taller Wolfpack.
“We didn’t do many things well, except find a way to win,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “I was proud of our guys for playing a game we didn’t really do anything well, but found a way to pull it out.”
Park kept the door open for the Ponies while making just 1 of 19 three-point attempts and hitting just 4 of 14 free throws — compared to 9-of-11 free throw shooting for Stillwater.
Tompkins finished with 16 points for Stillwater — hitting 6 of 7 field goals and all three of his free throw attempts — while Nick Koehn chipped in with eight points. Tompkins also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Park’s Pharrel Payne led all scorers with 26 points.
The outcome added to an already gratifying night for the Ponies in a season that started more than a month later than normal due to restrictions related to COVID-19.
“Everything just felt normal. It was a great feeling for our guys,” Hannigan said. “You could tell they enjoyed being back out on the floor and it gave everyone a sense of normalcy. Everybody said it felt like a normal game and it was good to see the kids that that opportunity.”
Stillwater 23 31 — 54
Park 26 25 — 51
Stillwater (pts): Tyler Smith 3, Andrew Gustafson 3, Tyler Tompkins 16, Max Shikenjanski 24 and Nick Koehn 8.
Park: Evan Bearth 11, Jack Blumberg 2, Jayden Lane 6, Brady Perryman 2, Pharrel Payne 26 and Jakob Leonard 4.
East Ridge 64, Stillwater 27
Oak Park Heights, two-time defending conference champion East Ridge had too much firepower for the Ponies, crusing to a 64-27 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Stillwater Area High School.
One of the state’s top players, Kendall Blue led four Raptors (1-0 SEC, 1-0) in double figures with 15 points.
Nick Koehn paced Stillwater (1-1, 1-1) with eight points.
“They still have good experience with three starters back from last year’s team,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “They’re long, they’re athletic and skilled. They’re a very good basketball team.
“They can put three to four guys on the court who are 6-foot-6 or taller and we had a hard time getting open looks on their length. We just didn’t get many good looks tonight.”
East Ridge 28 36 — 64
Stillwater 12 15 — 27
East Ridge (pts): Owen Bretoi 3, Ben North 9, Alex Mattes 13, Kendall Blue 15, Drew Adams 10, Carson Koch 2 and Rodrick Payne 12.
Stillwater: Tyler Smith 3, Tyler Tompkins 4, Max Shikenjanski 5, Nick Koehn 8, Sam Shikenjanski 2, Anthony Ingram 1 and Tyler Wiese 4.
