OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was an up-and-down 24 hours for the Stillwater boys basketball team against two conference front-runners.
The Ponies handed East Ridge its first Suburban East Conference loss of the season on Friday, Feb. 17, but then struggled in a loss to Big Rivers Conference leader Hudson on Saturday, Feb. 18.
“For as awesome as Friday was, Saturday was kind of the opposite,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said.
Stillwater (9-5 SEC, 13-9) led by two points at halftime and pulled away against the sixth-ranked Raptors (13-1, 16-6) for a 79-71 victory at Stillwater Area High School.
Max Shikenjanski tossed in 25 points and Lake de Jongh, who is averaging fewer than seven points per game, exploded for 21 points to help lead the charge for the Ponies.
“We were efficient in scoring and we finished well,” Hannigan said. “If you look at the other categories everything kind of matched up except we made more shots than them.”
Alex Mattes led the Raptors with 18 points and Charlie Theis added 13 points. Cedric Tomes chipped in with 10.
“They have good players,” Hannigan said. “Tomes can get hot quick and Mattes can score quick, too.”
East Ridge has won three of the last four conference titles and remains on pace to add another this season. The Ponies snapped a 17-game losing streak to the Raptors.
“It just felt good for our kids to get over that hump,” Hannigan said.
• Stillwater was scheduled to play at Park in a conference game on Wednesday, Feb. 22, but that game was postponed until Wednesday, March 1 due to the winter storm.
East Ridge 32 39 — 71
Stillwater 34 45 — 79
East Ridge (pts): Peter Koland 3, Cedric Tomes 10, Alex Mattes 18, Parker Wellman 8, Grant Miley 4, Charlie Theis 13, Daejohn Thomas 2, Charlie Bern 5 and Kyle Frendt 8.
Stillwater: Brett Hilde 5, Henry Zollar 6, Joe Hoheisel 15, Tanner Thomson 7, Lake de Jongh 21 and Max Shikenjanski 25.
Hudson 55, Stillwater 38
At River Falls, Wis., after shooting well one night earlier, the Ponies never found the range while falling to Hudson 55-38 in a nonconference game on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
The Raiders lead Wisconsin’s Big Rivers Conference with a 12-1 record and are 17-6 overall, but Stillwater was unable to build on the momentum from the win over East Ridge.
“That was one of our worst games of the year,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said.
Henry Zollar led Stillwater with eight points.
“We missed a lot of easy shots early and then when the game went on we weren’t getting as many good shots,” Hannigan said. “We just missed a ton of shots and we didn’t have our legs under us to go get offensive rebounds, either.”
Ben Berkhoff scored 20 points to lead the Raiders, who also received 17 points from Ben Healy.
Hudson 28 27 — 55
Stillwater 19 19 — 38
Hudson (pts): Payton Lawrence 3, Sam Schwalbach 2, Jackson Maalis 2, Ben Healy 17, Tyler Lessard 9, Ben Berkhoff 20 and Sam LaBlanc 2.
Stillwater: Henry Zollar 8, Riley Runk 6, Brady Benning 1, Joe Hoheisel 3, Tanner Thomson 7, Joe Fredkove 2, Tyler Wiese 6 and Max Shikenjanski 5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.