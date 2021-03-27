WOODBURY — A familiar and daunting opponent greeted Stillwater in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AAAA boys basketball tournament on Thursday, March 18 at Woodbury High School.
The top-seeded Royals used a late first-half run to surge in front and held off the Ponies for a 58-46 victory.
It was Woodbury’s third victory of the season over the Ponies, but the previous encounters were decided by 18 and 27 points.
“We played very well for 30 minutes,” Stillwater coach Brady Hannigan said.
Woodbury (17-3), which shared the Suburban East Conference championship with Mounds View, trailed the Ponies 17-15 with about six minutes remaining in the first half. The Royals, however, took advantage of so turnovers and turned those into points while embarking on an 18-2 run end the first half with a 33-19 advantage.
“We turned the ball over and they got easy lay-ups,” Hannigan said. “When we didn’t turn the ball over, we controlled the tempo and we did a decent job playing defense in the halfcourt, but we had some very tough turnovers in that first half that led to easy baskets for them.”
Stillwater (4-15) trailed by just eight points and had the ball in the final minutes, but misfired on a three-point attempt and Woodbury was able to increase its lead from there. The Royals made just 8 of 16 free throws in the game, but hit three of those down the stretch to extend the lead.
“I was just proud of the way our guys fought to the end of the season,” Hannigan said. “They thought we had a chance to beat this team and they did have a chance. I think we all believed that we did have a chance to win this game and I was proud of the guys going through all that.”
Max Shikenjanski finished with 22 points to lead the Ponies and Sam Shikenjanski added 11 points and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Woodbury opened the door slightly with a sub-par shooting night, but Mac Lockner was on target and finished with 19 points. He made 4 of 7 three-point attempts while the rest of the team was just 1 for 11.
“We played decent defense outside of Lockner,” Hannigan said.
Bradley Cimperman added 18 points for the Royals and Dominic Cuoco chipped in with 10.
The Ponies entered the postseason on the heels of better results down the stretch, including two victories in their last five games, but couldn’t overtake Woodbury, which defeated St. Paul Central 57-39 in the section semifinals and will meet No. 2 seed Cretin-Derham Hall in the finals on Friday, March 26 for a spot in the state tourney. Even Stillwater’s three losses down the stretch were by just two, three and six points, and two of those losses came against Cretin-Derham Hall and Mounds View.
“We were playing significantly better the last three weeks of the season,” Hannigan said. “It would have been nice to have an extra eight games.”
Those extra games were eliminated after the season started late due to COVID-19.
“We had a new offense and we had a lot of new guys this year,” Hannigan said. “We really only had three guys come back with significant varsity minutes a year ago. We finally were able to establish the lineups that worked well and all the little things as an inexperienced team you figure out through the course of the season. It took us 13 games to get into that rhythm.
“I thought we started taking care of the ball better for the most part. The last game we had 20 turnovers, but we took care of the ball and had better offensive flow. I thought we were playing with better confidence. By the middle of the season we were competing and working hard but hadn’t figured out a way to win as a young and inexperienced group yet. We started to figure that out a bit towards the end.”
Woodbury also started slow out of the gates, but has now won 16 in a row since losing three of its first four games to start the season.
“They play really good defense,” Hannigan said. “They’re long, their strong and they’re quick. They have a really good group of kids. They may not be top-end talent like East Ridge, but they’re a team that works hard and plays hard together and has very underrated athletes.”
Stillwater 19 27 — 46
Woodbury 33 25 — 58
Stillwater (pts): William Swanson 4, Tyler Tompkins 8, Max Shikenjanski 22, Nick Koehn 1 and Sam Shikenjanski 11.
Woodbury: Devin Padelford 5, Bradley Cimperman 18, Blake Rohrer 6, Mac Lockner 19 and Dominic Cuoco 10.
