OAK PARK HEIGHTS — University of Minnesota recruit Pharrel Payne supplied 30 points to lead four Park players in double figures as the Wolfpack defeated the Ponies 85-70 in a Suburban East Conference boys basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the third straight loss for the Ponies (6-9 SEC, 12-11), who received a game-high 38 points from Max Shikenjanski.
The Wolfpack (11-4, 16-7) remain two games behind East Ridge (13-2, 18-5) in the SEC standings with just three games remaining.
Brady Perryman and OT Oman added 13 points apiece for Park while Evan Bearth chipped in with 10. The Wolfpack built a 44-29 halftime lead and played Stillwater even in the second half.
Tanner Thomson contributed 14 points for the Ponies.
Park 44 41 — 85
Stillwater 29 41 — 70
Park (pts): OT Oman 13, Evan Bearth 10, Brady Perryman 13, Brayden Fick 6, David Ola-Kazim 7, Pharrel Payne 30, Jamari Walker 2 and Josh Hatano 4.
Stillwater: Will Swanson 2, Blake Hilde 2, Drew Johnson 8, Tanner Thomson 14, Nick Koehn 2, Joe Hoheisel 2, Brady Benning 2 and Max Shikenjanski 38.
E. Ridge 72, Stillwater 37
At Woodbury, the Raptors cruised to a 72-37 conference victory over Stillwater on Thursday, Feb. 17 at East Ridge High School.
East Ridge limited the Ponies to their lowest point total of the season. The Raptors also held leading scorer Max Shikenjanski to 12 points, which is more than 16 below his season average.
Shikenjanski, who broke the team’s single-season scoring record on Feb. 11, was limited to fewer than 20 points for just the third time in 23 games this season.
Alex Mattes led the league-leading Raptors with 18 points while Kendall Blue, a University of St. Thomas recruit, added 15 points.
Stillwater 20 17 — 37
East Ridge 36 36 — 72
Stillwater (pts): Andy Gustafson 2, Drew Johnson 9, Tanner Thomson 6, Nick Koehn 5, Joe Hoheisel 3 and Max Shikenjanski 12.
East Ridge: Cedric Tomes 2, Peter Koland 6, Dane Meuler 4, Alex Mattes 18, Parker Wellmann 2, Kendall Blue 15, Carson Koch 5, Charlie Theis 4, Jackson Simmons 2, Brayden Carlson 4 and Charlie Bern 10.
