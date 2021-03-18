ARDEN HILLS — Max Shikenjanski and Tyler Tompkins combined for 55 points, but it wasn’t enough to carry Stillwater in an 83-77 loss to Mounds View in their boys basketball regular season finale on Friday, March 12 at Mounds View High School.
After posting back-to-back victories, the Ponies entered the game with an opportunity to play spoiler, but Mounds View (15-3 SEC, 15-3) turned back the Ponies to join Woodbury (15-3, 15-3) as co-Suburban East Conference champions. Cretin-Derham Hall (13-5, 13-5) and East Ridge (11-6, 11-6) followed in third and fourth place in the final SEC standings.
Shikenjanski led all scorers with 31 points — his fifth game this season with 31 or more points in a game — and Tompkins contributed 24. It was a more balanced attack for Mounds View, though Evan Kim led the way while matching his season high with 25 points. Dylan Wheeler scored 19 points and Cole Sorensen chipped in with 16 for the Mustangs, who also received 13 points from Kobe Kirk.
Stillwater (4-14, 4-14) outscored the Mustangs 48-47 during a high-scoring second half, but was unable to completely dig out of a 36-29 halftime deficit.
The Ponies received the No. 8 seed for the Section 4AAAA tournament and were scheduled to face top-seeded Woodbury in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 18.
The winner will face either No. 4 St. Paul Central or No. 5 Tartan in the semifinals on Tuesday, March 23.
The section finals will take place at the higher seed on Friday, March 26.
Cretin-Derham Hall received the No. 2 seed and East Ridge was seeded No. 3.
Stillwater 29 48 — 77
Mounds View 36 47 — 83
Stillwater (pts): Tyler Smith 4, Andrew Gustafson 2, Tyler Tompkins 24, Max Shikenjanski 31, Nick Koehn 5, Sam Shikenjanski 9 and Anthony Ingram 2.
Mounds View: Lucas Sopcinski 3, Kobe Kirk 13, Joey Bruggers 3, Evan Kim 25, Ryan Edelman 4, Cole Sorensen 16, Dylan Wheeler 19.
