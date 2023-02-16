ARDEN HILLS — Clinging to a two-point halftime lead, the Mustangs outscored Stillwater 37-25 in the second half to pull away for a 59-45 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Mounds View High School.

It was the third loss in four conference games for the Ponies (8-5 SEC, 12-8), who host league-leading East Ridge (13-0, 15-5) on Friday, Feb. 17. Stillwater has fallen two games behind second-place White Bear Lake (10-3, 13-7).

Tags

Load comments