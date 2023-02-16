ARDEN HILLS — Clinging to a two-point halftime lead, the Mustangs outscored Stillwater 37-25 in the second half to pull away for a 59-45 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Mounds View High School.
It was the third loss in four conference games for the Ponies (8-5 SEC, 12-8), who host league-leading East Ridge (13-0, 15-5) on Friday, Feb. 17. Stillwater has fallen two games behind second-place White Bear Lake (10-3, 13-7).
Senior Max Shikenjanski poured in 28 points to lead the Ponies, who defeated Mounds View 67-56 earlier this season.
Colby Deluce paced the Mustangs (7-6, 13-7) with 21 points and Joey Fretheim added 10 points.
Stillwater 20 25 — 45
Mounds View 22 37 — 59
Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 3, Henry Zollar 3, Joe Hoheisel 4, Tanner Thomson 5, Lake de Jongh 2 and Max Shikenjanski 28.
Mounds View: Colby Deluce 21, Joey Fretheim 10, Tyler Kahl 7, Calloway Hass 2, Jacob Becher 8, Eli Roe 8 and Jacob Sampson 3.
Stillwater 72, Forest Lake 58
At Oak Park Heights, Tanner Thomson delivered a season-high 23 points to go along with Max Shikenjanski’s game-high 25 points as the Ponies pulled away from the Rangers for a 72-58 conference triumph on Friday, Feb. 10 at Stillwater Area High School.
Just after a jersey retirement ceremony for former Ponies standout Chris Engler, Stillwater stormed out to a 12-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. The Rangers followed with a 15-3 run to pull even with more than 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
The Ponies carried a four-point into halftime before pulling away in the second half.
Owen Waldock scored 19 points and Braeden Turk added 12 for the Rangers (4-9 SEC, 7-14).
Forest Lake 28 30 — 58
Stillwater 32 40 — 72
Forest Lake (pts): Owen Waldock 19, Noah Lukkason 3, DJ Westman 3, Reid Olson 6, Nolan Dumonceaux 6, Miles Messenbring 9 and Braeden Turk 12.
Stillwater: Brett Hilde 10, Brady Benning 3, Tanner Thomson 23, Joe Fredkove 3, Lake de Jongh 6, Tyler Wiese 2 and Max Shikenjanski 25.
