OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater struggled to measure up with the length of East Ridge while falling 78-45 in a Suburban East Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Stillwater Area High School.
The league-leading Raptors (12-1 SEC, 16-5) jumped out to a 41-21 halftime lead and pulled away in the second half behind 25 points from University of Wisconsin recruit Ben Carlson.
Stillwater (3-10, 8-13) features just one play over 6-foot-4 and that created match-up problems against the Raptors, who feature four starters at 6-foot-6 or taller and Carlson at 6-10.
“They’re a long, athletic team and they make it difficult to do things just because there’s so much length compared to our size,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “And the first guy off their bench is 6-5. They’re a well-coached team and they do a lot of good things. We had a hard time matching up with them.”
Freshman guard Max Shikenjanski led the Ponies with 13 points while senior forward Reid Schlosser followed with a season-high 11 points.
“They did a nice job of knowing who our shooters were and they put Carlson on our shooters,” Hannigan said. “When you have an athletic post who can guard a shooter and not have to give anything up inside that helps quite a bit. They put length on our shooters.”
Stillwater also committed 12 turnovers in the first half and 20 for the game.
“We had quite a few turnovers,” Hannigan said. “Their length had a lot to do with that.”
The coach credited post player Sam Shikenjanski with a solid game in the paint, which is a tough assignment against the Raptors.
“I thought our guys fought pretty hard, especially Sam,” Hannigan said. “He held his own defensively against guys that were the same size but had 30 pounds on him. He was scrapping and going after rebounds.
East Ridge 41 37 — 78
Stillwater 21 24 — 45
East Ridge (pts): Rob Jeter 5, Ben North 4, Alex Mattes 2, Kendall Blue 11, Drew Adams 7, Carson Koch 6, Owen Bretoi 5, Brody Kriesel 7, Logan Larson 2, Ben Carlson 25, max Kenol 2 and Roderick Payne 2.
Stillwater: Max Richardson 8, Tyler Tompkins 3, Max Shikenjanski 13, Reid Schlosser 11, Will Swanson 5, Carsen Glaser 1 and Sam Shikenjanski 4.
White Bear Lake 63, Stillwater 40
At White Bear Lake, the Bears closed out the first half with a 19-0 run on the way to a 63-40 conference victory over Stillwater on Thursday, Feb. 6 at White Bear Lake High School.
The Ponies, who defeated White Bear Lake 58-53 earlier this season, trailed by just two points with eight minutes remaining in the first half before seizing control before halftime.
“It was close until eight minutes left in the half,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “We ended up having to press in the second half and they were able to pull away.”
Tyler Tompkins led the Ponies with 13 points while Max Richardson chipped in with 10.
Stillwater shot just 1 of 12 from beyond the three-point arc and finished 16 of 40 overall from the field.
“We didn’t play offense very well,” Hannigan said. “When we’re not playing good offense our defense slips and we’re not able to put the two of them together.”
Kanye Raheem scored a game-high 18 points for the Bears (8-5 SEC, 11-9).
Junior post player Sam Shikenjanski finished with four points but totaled five blocked shots and grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.
“He’s one of our best defenders and he’s been great in the post defense and staying out of foul trouble,” Hannigan said. “He brings a whole different energy to our defense and safety and security to our defense.”
Stillwater 19 21 — 40
White Bear Lake 40 23 — 63
Stillwater (pts): Max Richardson 10, Nick Cherry 1, Tyler Tompkins 13, Max Shikenjanski 7, Ben Richardson 5 and Sam Shikenjanski 4.
White Bear Lake: Kanye Raheem 18, Sammy Russ 2, Jack Janicki 14, Moses Hancock 3, Alec Garza 8, Jack Misgen 3, Brice Peters 7 and Will Forsythe 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.