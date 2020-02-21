OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Freshman Max Shikenjanski poured in a game-high 27 points, but it was not enough to overcome some offensive struggles as Stillwater fell to Irondale 58-52 in a Suburban East Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the fourth loss in a row for the Ponies (3-12 SEC, 8-15), who managed just 19 points in the first half but still trailed by just four points at the break.
“We just never really got into a flow early,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “We just couldn’t get anything going in rhythm offensively and that hurt us.”
The Ponies trailed by as many as 10 in the second half, but climbed back to within four points with less than five minutes remaining. Stillwater had opportunities late, trailing by five points with 70 seconds remaining, but struggled to create open looks in the final minute. Irondale hit a free throw with 12 seconds remaining to provide the final margin.
“We just didn’t flow into our offense the way we wanted to in transition and we didn’t really move the ball from side to side,” Hannigan said. “We kept the ball on one side quite a bit and just was never able to move the defense enough to get good looks.”
Tyler Tompkins finished with 11 points and Max Richardson added 10 for the Ponies, but three players accounted for 48 of Stillwater’s 52 points.
“We have to be able to find other scorers,” Hannigan said. “With more ball movement, more guys get looks and opportunities to score. When we’re stagnant, (Shikenjanski) is good enough to make plays and he gets 27, but we need more flow and more movement in our offense.”
Ahmad Berry finished with 18 points to lead the Knights (7-8, 15-8), which is nearly 10 over his season average. Iggy Ejoiofor added 16 points and Kwame Herzog chipped in with 12.
Stillwater, which also lost at Irondale 59-54 earlier this season, drew three charging calls on defense this time around.
After travling to Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 21, the Ponies are scheduled to compete at Park in a rare Monday night game on Feb. 24.
Irondale 23 35 — 58
Stillwater 19 33 — 52
Irondale (pts): Kwame Herzog 12, Michael Collins 3, Evan Romes 3, Jake Vana 2, Bryce Baker 3, Jack Crooks 1, Iggy Ejiofor 16 and Ahmad Berry 18.
Stillwater: Max Richardson 10, Tyler Tompkins 11, Max Shikenjanski 27, Ben Richardson 2 and Sam Shikenjanski 2.
Mounds View 77,
Stillwater 60
At Arden Hills, the Mustangs were accurate from long range while pulling away for a 77-60 conference victory over Stillwater on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Mounds View High School.
Led by Thomas Gebhardt, who made 5 of 6 three-point attempts and finished with 17 points, Mounds View made 13 of 24 3-pointers overall to sweep the season series. The Mustangs defeated Stillwater 66-39 earlier this season.
“That’s his strength and his five threes were open looks,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “We gave him too many clean looks at the basket and he’s a good enough shooter to knock those down.”
Dylan Wheeler scored 21 points to lead the Mustangs (10-5 SEC, 17-5), who built a 36-27 halftime lead.
“I think that in order to beat a good team like Mounds View we had to play better than we did,” Hannigan said. “We had a great effort. It was one of our best defensive energy games we’ve had. Our team has always worked hard and we gave a lot of effort, but we just have to work a little smarter.”
Max Shikenjanski poured in a game-high 31 points to lead the Ponies. It was the freshman guard’s second 30-plus scoring performance of the season.
Tyler Tompkins added 13 points, but nobody else scored more than four points for Stillwater.
The Ponies pressured Mounds View and that helped speed up the pace somewhat as the Mustangs totaled 19 turnovers. Stillwater was called for just seven fouls in the entire game, compared to 11 for Mounds View.
“We tried to make run at the end, but didn’t have it,” Hannigan said. “I think outside of losing their shooters a few times, we were hustling and putting pressure on them.”
Stillwater 27 33 — 60
Mounds View 36 41 — 77
Stillwater (pts): Max Richardson 4, Nick Cherry 2, Tyler Tompkins 13, Max Shikenjanski 31, Reid Schlosser 3, Will Swanson 3 and Sam Shikenjanski 4.
Mounds View: Jake Radabaugh 2, Drew DeBacker 3, Thomas Gebhardt 17, Evan Kim 11, John Montgomery 11, Cole Sorensen 6, Dylan Wheeler 21 and Jack Hentges 6.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
