OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Forest Lake turned up the pressure defensively in the second half and the Ponies were unable to hold an 11-point halftime lead while falling short 70-60 in a Suburban East Conference boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Stillwater Area High School.
This game was originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17, but postponed because of a winter storm.
Stillwater’s Max Shikenjanski poured in a career-high 33 points to lead all scorers, but the Ponies (2-6 SEC, 6-9) struggled offensively and committed 14 of their 16 turnovers in the second half as Forest Lake surged into the lead.
“Our offense stalled at the end of the game and we didn’t play good transition defense,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “They had multiple and-ones in transition. We didn’t score and just turned the ball over too much. They extended their 1-3-1 to about halfcourt and we had a hard time getting into our offense.”
Shikenjanski, a freshman guard, hit from outside and also drove to the basket while racking up points. That production is especially important following the loss of senior Ben Smalley, the team’s top returning scorer from a year ago who could miss the rest of the season after breaking a bone in his foot.
“He had four or five threes,” Hannigan said. “This was the most he has shot and the best he has shot (from outside) all year. He shot the ball really well and penetrated their zone really well the first three quarters of the game. He also scored in transition. It was just a great night by Max.”
Tyler Tompkins added 10 points for the Ponies, who were outscored 45-26 in the second half.
“We needed other guys to step up and make plays and that just didn’t happen,” Hannigan said.
It was a short turnaround for both teams as Stillwater defeated Park on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Forest Lake (3-5, 6-8) lost to Woodbury 70-53, which is Stillwater’s next opponent on Friday, Jan. 24
Forest Lake 25 45 — 70
Stillwater 34 26 — 60
Forest Lake (pts): Owen Berg 3, Nick Bartlett 3, Eric Peterson 16, Austin Traylor 2, Harrison Traylor 2, Carter Thiesfeld 19 and Jordan Boysen 25.
Stillwater: Max Richardson 5, Nick Cherry 2, Tyler Tompkins 10, Max Shikenjanski 33, Reid Schlosser 3, Ben Richardson 3 and Sam Shikenjanski 4.
Stillwater 77, Park 54
At Oak Park Heights, Max Richardson and Max Shikenjanski combined for 48 points to help propel the Ponies to a 77-54 conference victory over Park on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at SAHS.
Richardson poured in a career-high 25 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Stillwater, which also received 23 points from Max Shikenjanski and 11 points from junior post player Sam Shikenjanski.
The Ponies made just 2 of 7 three-point attempts, but shot 64 percent on two-point field goals.
“It was by far our best shooting on the year,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said.
Stillwater didn’t neglect things on the defensive end, either, with five different players each drawing a charging call.
“That was a really big thing,” Hannigan said. “We really played team offense and played good defense and did what we needed to do to limit them.”
The Wolfpack finished just 4 of 28 from three-point range, though that also led to 17 offensive rebounds for Park.
Stillwater built a 35-20 halftime lead and led by as many as 22 early in the second half. The Wolfpack (0-7 SEC, 2-11) climbed back within 12 points, but the Ponies were strong down the stretch to pull away.
“We got into the paint and were aggressive at the rim and got a lot of lay-ups,” Hannigan said.
Park 20 34 — 54
Stillwater 35 42 — 77
Park (pts): Jayden Lane 11, Evan Bearth 10, Brady Perryman 4, Jake Kuemmel 3, Jack Blumberg 5, Kaden Johnson 5, Brayden Fick 9, Pharell Payne 4, Isiah Riemann 2 and Jakob Leonard 1.
Stillwater: Max Richardson 25, Nick Cherry 3, Tyler Tompkins 6, Max Shikenjanski 23, Andy Gustafson 1, Will Swanson 2, Ben Richardson 6 and Sam Shikenjanski 11.
