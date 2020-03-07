WOODBURY — It was a tough assignment for the Stillwater boys basketball team in the opening round of the Section 4AAAA tournament. The eighth-seeded Ponies were unable to keep pace while falling to top-seeded East Ridge 81-47 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 4 at East Ridge High School.
It was the 11th-straight victory for the Raptors (17-1 SEC, 21-5), who defeated Cretin-Derham Hall (16-2, 22-4) in the regular season finale to capture the Suburban East Conference title.
East Ridge advances to face fifth-seeded Tartan in the semifinals on Saturday, March 7 at Hastings High School. The earlier semifinal on Saturday will feature third-seeded Woodbury vs. second-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall.
Stillwater finished the season with a 9-17 record, including 4-14 to place eighth in the SEC standings.
East Ridge jumped on the Ponies early, scoring the first 13 points of the game. Stillwater trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half, but climbed back to within nine points late. The Raptors, however, went on a 9-0 run the last two minutes before halftime to build a 39-21 lead.
“We spotted them 13 to start the game, but we came back and played tough,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “They’re so fast and long, they made some good passes and were able to finish in transition. Their length gave us so much trouble. There wasn’t a single time where one of our guys was taller than the one they were guarding.”
Seniors Ben Smalley and Reid Schlosser kept Stillwater in the game for much of the first half, combining to provide 16 of the team’s 21 points.
Schlosser and Max Shikenjanski each led the Ponies with nine points. Sam Shikenjanski scored all eight of his points in the second half.
“We had 10 turnovers in the first half and a lot of those turned into transition opportunities,” Hannigan said. “When you get a 6-foot-6 guy going in transition we’re not going to be able to defend that very well.”
Stillwater scored on five of its first seven possessions in the second half, but was unable to get stops on the other end.
“We were not able to stop them,” Hannigan said. “They have so much length, it just makes things so difficult.”
East Ridge’s Ben Carlson, a versatile 6-foot-10 forward and University of Wisconsin recruit, led all scorers with 25 points. Sophomore guard Kendall Blue chipped in with 18 points.
Smalley finished with seven points in just his second game back from an injury that wiped out much of his entire senior season. His first game back was against Woodbury in the final game of the regular season.
“It was very hard to see Ben get hurt because he’s such a good kid and he worked so hard,” Hannigan said. “It was so much fun to watch him come back and cmopete, even if it was just for two games. It was fun to see him stay the course and get back.
“We had a great group of seniors this year and this was one of the most enjoyable teams I’ve had to coach. Even in practice (on Tuesday), they competed so hard. It’s a testament to them when you know it’s possibly your last practice of the season knowing you’re an eighth seed, and you see how hard they worked. It was very fun.”
Stillwater 21 26 — 47
East Ridge 39 42 — 81
Stillwater (pts): Max Richardson 4, Tyler Tompkins 3, Ty Hawkins 3, Max Shikenjanski 9, Reid Schlosser 9, Ben Richardson 2, Sam Shikenjanski 8, Ben Smalley 7 and Tony Ingram 2.
East Ridge: Nolan Goetz 2, Ben North 5, Kendall Blue 18, Drew Adams 7, Carson Koch 8, Owen Bretoi 2, Zach Thomas 3, Brody Kriesel 7, Ben Carlson 25, Jackson Turner 2 and Luke Budzyn 2.
Woodbury 52, Stillwater 42
At Oak Park Heights, a more than seven-minute scoring drought in the second half sank the Ponies in a 52-42 Suburban East Conference loss to Woodbury on Friday, Feb. 28 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater built a 28-25 lead early in the second half and stayed with the Royals for much of the second half before its offensive struggles allowed Woodbury to slowly pull away.
The Royals (12-6 SEC, 18-8) finished third in the SEC standings.
Woodbury’s Parker McMorrow led all scorers with 16 points and Devin Padelford was close behind with 15 points. The Royals were also accurate at the free throw line down the stretch.
“I think we played really good defense and we stuck to our game plan,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “They love the middle drive and we were able to contain their middle drive. Our guys dug down and we were containing the middle, but we struggled towards the end moving the ball offensively and it came back to hurt us. They also hit some big free throws when we were trying to chip away. They were making shots when they needed to.”
Tyler Tompkins led Stillwater with 14 points and Max Shikenjanski added 11 points.
“They’re a solid team and that’s why they were able to upset Cretin-Derham Hall,” Hannigan said. “Just being able to compete with them is good for our guys.”
Woodbury 25 27 — 52
Stillwater 23 19 — 42
Woodbury (pts): Devin Padelford 15, Bradley Cimperman 5, Blake Rohrer 10, Parker McMorrow 16 and Mac Lockner 6.
Stillwater: Max Richardson 3, Tyler Tompkins 14, Max Shikenjanski 11, Reid Schlosser 3, Ben Richardson 3, Ben Smalley 5 and Tony Ingram 3.
